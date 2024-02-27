Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Construction Industry Training Board NI (CITB NI) and the Women in Construction Network will host the third Women in Construction Summit focusing on ‘Redefining Foundations’.

The event on Wednesday, March 13 at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast will honour women whilst exploring and challenging business foundations within the Northern Ireland construction industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research reveals that women working in construction is on the increase with 37% of new entrants into the industry that came from higher education are women.

Women make up around 14% of construction industry professionals and this number can only be set to rise with more and more women choosing construction jobs.

Whilst this is encouraging, events such as Women in Construction Summit aim to inspire continued growth and development as well as challenge existing foundations to allow this to happen.

The full day conference will challenge the business foundations within the construction industry and will present inspirational stories, business advice and career development for women currently working in the construction industry, those thinking of joining and for employers who support diversity or best practice in the industry. Key topics include performance culture, growth mindset, sustainability, AI, mentoring and networking. The Summit will help attendees gain insights into career management, discover influential role models and seize the opportunity to expand professional networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosted by former BBC journalist Sarah Travers, the summit will feature key note speaker and transitional change specialist Breda McCague. From start-ups to multinationals her 20 years in the Reserve Defence Forces supports to coach and inspire everyone to take control of their own career path. The summit will also feature Jules Coleman, co-founder and CTO of resi.co.uk, the UK’s largest residential architecture practice.

Panelist and guest speakers include Oonagh O’Reilly and Marie-Claire McGreevy from MCO Performance, Nicky Scott, Women in Business NI Cathy Brennan, Resourceful Planner as well as representative from a range of NI construction businesses and women focused organisations.

Rachel Dorovatas from CITB NI, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming guests, speakers and panelist to our third Women in Construction Summit. The theme of this year’s summit is Redefining Foundations which, throughout the day, will focus us to explore, discuss and challenge the current and future of our industry. The built environment is truly for everyone, and the more inclusive our industry becomes, the better equipped we are to cater to the diverse needs of our communities.

“As our workforce ages, faces skill shortages, and rapidly incorporates modern technologies, it’s vital for the construction sector to build a culture that truly values

Helping to officially launch the Construction Industry Training Board NI (CITB NI) and the Women in Construction Network third Women in Construction Summit at Dunluce Lodge are Rotha O’Boyle Martin & Hamilton Construction, Rachel Dorovatas from CITB NI and summit host Sarah Travers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

diversity and balance. This culture not only enhances our ability to meet the challenges ahead but also fosters innovation and resilience in the face of an ever-

evolving landscape.”