The arrival of the organisation dedicated to supporting women in the property and construction in Belfast signifies a response to a growing demand

Women in Property, a national professional organisation dedicated to supporting women in the property and construction sectors, is relaunching in Northern Ireland.

With a network spanning 14 branches across the UK, and a growth in membership over the past year, the arrival of Women in Property in Belfast signifies a response to the growing demand for industry-focused events, networking opportunities, mentoring and outreach.

The property and construction industry has long been challenged with a significant gender imbalance, with women comprising only 15% of the workforce. Established in 1987 to provide support and networking opportunities for women in the industry, Women in Property has evolved over the past three-plus decades into a pivotal advocate for diversity and inclusion.

Emma Richman, national vice chair of Women in Property and director of operations at Peaks & Plains Housing Trust, will join members and guests of all genders at a Speed Networking and Afternoon Tea, on May 10, kindly hosted by Eversheds Sutherland, in Belfast.

She explained: “We offer more than just networking. Our members embrace our ethos of mutual encouragement and support, not only for each other but also for the future professionals of the industry.”

Women in Property’s initiatives include Schools Outreach programmes aimed at introducing girls and boys from disadvantaged backgrounds to career opportunities in property and construction, a renowned cross-discipline mentoring programme, participation in the All Party Parliamentary Group for Women and Work, and influencing business to encourage a greater awareness of diversity and inclusion across business culture.

Nuala Maguire, Chair of the Belfast Women in Property group and Of Counsel in the Construction and Projects Team at Eversheds Sutherland, said, “We are in the early stages of growing our Northern Ireland presence and encourage women in the industry who are keen to influence and bring about change, to get involved.”