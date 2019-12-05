‘Women in Tech’ event will feature pitching contest

A “Women in Tech” themed half-day event and start-up pitching competition will take place during next year’s Strabane Enterprise Week (March 2 until March 6).

The event, organised by Startacus, a start-up community and platform, will take place onMarch 5.

It will focus on the wider themes of diversity and inclusion with the aim of inspiring, motivating and encouraging attendees through a combination of discussions, keynote speakers, workshops, and an evening social and networking event.

The pitch competition, will invite shortlisted female-led tech start-ups from across the island of Ireland to take to the stage to pitch their businesses to a panel of industry leaders and enterprise experts.

Alastair Cameron, Startacus co-founder, said: “Promoting inclusion and diversity has always been central to the Startacus self-starter ethos and this gives us an opportunity to highlight how vital it is that we all take a proactive approach to addressing this issue.

“As well as inspiring and empowering attendees, we see this as a great opportunity to showcase innovative start-ups in the local area, bring stand-out keynote speakers to the city, and in turn encourage more people to embark on their own entrepreneurial journeys”.

Cllr Michaela Boyle said: “This is an excellent competition aimed at female-led tech start-ups and giving them the opportunity to showcase their business ideas and products to a panel of experts.”