Women in the Middle recognised by RenewableNI

RenewableNI continues to offer innovative events for the renewable energy sector aimed at increasing diversity and inspiring more women into the industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RenewableNI, in partnership with Pinsent Masons, has announced a free Women in Renewables networking event aimed at women in the middle.

RenewableNI recognised that many networking events are either aimed at those on the first rung or at senior leadership level, and those in the middle are often left overlooked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This evening event will give mid-career women the opportunity to make new connections over drinks and buffet in the Pinsent Masons’ office in the centre of Belfast.

Judith Rance, RenewableNI

Judith Rance, Head of Communications and Events at RenewableNI said: "The renewable energy sector has many wonderful women working across a variety of roles, but unfortunately these potential role models are often overlooked. At RenewableNI we know that the best way to inspire the next generation into the renewable related roles is to see those already filling them.

“Our second intake of the Women in Renewables Mentoring scheme has just begun and those from the pilot are now being invited to speak at events and growing the careers.

“The Women in the Middle networking evening is the latest innovative event and comes directly from feedback from mid-career women about what they need to help them in their careers.”