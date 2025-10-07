Women in the Middle recognised by RenewableNI

By Judith Rance
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2025, 14:08 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 09:56 BST
RenewableNI continues to offer innovative events for the renewable energy sector aimed at increasing diversity and inspiring more women into the industry.

RenewableNI, in partnership with Pinsent Masons, has announced a free Women in Renewables networking event aimed at women in the middle.

Most Popular

RenewableNI recognised that many networking events are either aimed at those on the first rung or at senior leadership level, and those in the middle are often left overlooked.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This evening event will give mid-career women the opportunity to make new connections over drinks and buffet in the Pinsent Masons’ office in the centre of Belfast.

Judith Rance, RenewableNIplaceholder image
Judith Rance, RenewableNI

Judith Rance, Head of Communications and Events at RenewableNI said: "The renewable energy sector has many wonderful women working across a variety of roles, but unfortunately these potential role models are often overlooked. At RenewableNI we know that the best way to inspire the next generation into the renewable related roles is to see those already filling them.

“Our second intake of the Women in Renewables Mentoring scheme has just begun and those from the pilot are now being invited to speak at events and growing the careers.

“The Women in the Middle networking evening is the latest innovative event and comes directly from feedback from mid-career women about what they need to help them in their careers.”

You can find out more about the Women in the Middle event at https://renewableni.com/women-in-the-middle-a-wir-event/

Related topics:Pinsent MasonsBelfast
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice