‘Rosses Gate’ is being delivered in partnership between property development company South Bank Square Limited and Choice Housing. The new development will include a range of housing tenures including social housing, properties for sale and private rental. The development will also include significant areas of landscaped open space, play parks and a neighbourhood centre.

Martin Mallon of South Bank Square, said: “We are delighted to see construction work underway and progressing well at our new Rosses Gate development. The shared vision for ourselves and our partners at Choice Housing is to create a high quality, mixed tenure development with housing for all. The development is highly accessible and located close to a range of local schools, shopping, Altnagelvin Hospital and the River Foyle greenway. We expect the first houses to be available for occupation later this year.”

Jon Anderson, director of development at Choice Housing, explained: “Derry City and Strabane Council has seen the number of applicants on the social housing waiting list rise by 20% in the past two years, with the city being one of the areas of highest demand in Northern Ireland.

Construction work on the first phase of a major new housing development in Londonderry has commenced, which will see 252 new homes being built just off the Clooney Road near the Gransha Roundabout. Pictured are Jon Anderson and Sandra Gregg, Choice Housing with Martin Mallon of South Bank Square

“This development will help prevent that list from spiralling and provide individuals with permanent accommodation. All homes will be designed to a high-quality specification and the development will nurture a community feel and promote the use of open green spaces. We are looking forward to the delivery of these new homes and welcoming families to Rosses Gate.”

South Bank Square Limited is a Maghera-based property development company with a portfolio of large-scale residential projects across Ireland.

