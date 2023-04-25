Work is about to begin on a major refurbishment of Danske Bank’s branch in Abbey Centre Shopping Centre.

To facilitate the building work, the existing branch will close at 4pm on Friday, May 12 and a temporary branch will open in the centre at 10am on Monday, May 15. All existing branch services will be available at the temporary branch. The newly refurbished branch will open in November.

The investment includes expanding into two adjacent units to double the size of the branch. A new self-service wall including an automated deposit machine, cash machines and an express deposit for business lodgements, will be available during shopping centre opening hours which means customers will be able to do more banking themselves at a time that suits them.

Aisling Press, managing director of Personal Banking at Danske Bank, said: “We’re continually investing to ensure that banking with us is easy, accessible and straightforward, whether that’s using our digital channels, over the phone or face to face in our branch. It’s about providing choice and evolving our services to meet consumers’ changing needs and behaviours.

“We’ve invested heavily in transforming our key branches over the last few years and are delighted to now add our Abbey Centre branch to that list. Customers will experience a larger, more modern and welcoming space, with better access to self-service facilities. New soft seating areas, and dedicated spaces for assisted service, advisory meetings and video meetings will also be available, ensuring that we cater for all our customers' needs. Importantly, our colleagues will be on hand to ensure that our customers experience a warm and friendly environment and to provide any support or assistance they need.”

Donna Jenkins, manager of Danske Bank Abbey Centre, added: “My team and I can’t wait to unveil the new branch to our customers, and in the meantime will be working hard in our temporary branch to maintain the high levels of service our customers expect. I would encourage customers with any questions or concerns to come and speak to me or to my team at any time and we’ll be happy to help.”

New Danske Bank at Abbey Centre will include two adjacent units to double the size of the branch. A new self-service wall including an automated deposit machine, cash machines and an express deposit for business lodgements, will be available during shopping centre opening hours which means customers will be able to do more banking themselves at a time that suits them. Pictured is an artists impression of the interior

