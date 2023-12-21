Work to begin on £20.5 million green energy innovation hub in Ballymena

Work is set to set to begin next year on a £20.5 million business hub in Co Antrim to drive green energy innovation.

The business case for the new i4C Innovation and CleanTech Centre at St Patrick’s regeneration site in Ballymena has received the green light as part of the Belfast Region City Deal.

The 15-hectare site in the centre of the town was the former home of a military base.

The new i4C centre will provide a physical base for businesses and will focus on the development of clean technology.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna said: “The new i4C centre is very timely as local businesses need to continue to invest in skills and innovation if they are to grow or even survive in increasingly competitive markets.”

The centre will include a manufacturing makerspace and innovation laboratory called the iLab; the base for a team of technicians using specialist equipment to provide technical innovation support to businesses.

Specialists will also provide training in areas such as the emerging hydrogen economy.

Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker said: “Northern Ireland’s city and growth deals are a key example of the UK Government commitment to ensuring that Northern Ireland is a great place to work, live and invest.

“This exciting development will capture the innovative flair that Northern Ireland boasts and will be a great asset to the local community.

“This will drive long-term economic growth, deliver a step change in the economy and help Northern Ireland take advantage of the opportunities of the future.”

The Department for Communities (DfC) is leading on the regeneration of the St Patrick’s site.

Permanent secretary Colum Boyle said: “The i4C project has a crucial role to play in the regeneration of this site and will be a significant driver in the delivery of the department’s strategic objectives there, as well as contributing to the future vitality and sustainability of Ballymena town centre and the wider area.”

A competition process to appoint the design team to oversee the planning and construction phases is currently under way.

Ian Snowden, interim permanent secretary of the Department for the Economy, said: “i4C will help shape the Northern Ireland clean tech and hydrogen ecosystem into a world-class attraction for industry and academic partners.

“It will provide a testbed for industry, with strong academic links to the new Northern Regional College campus, Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University.

