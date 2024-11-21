Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Northern Ireland’s economy struggling to bridge skills gaps, one of the main solutions to the problem is misfiring due to an overly complex and disjointed apprenticeship system, according to one of Northern Ireland’s leading early talent companies.

With 35% of vacancies unfilled due to skill shortages, Workplus has told Stormont’s Committee for the Economy on Wednesday that a streamlined and better coordinated system for employers and applicants, and more support for helping employers engage in apprenticeships, can make apprenticeships a clear answer in addressing talent shortages.

Since its founding in 2019, Workplus has worked with 100-plus employers and 3,500-plus applicants. Workplus offers a one-stop-shop designed to connect businesses with apprentices, run campaigns to find great candidates, and provide a simple platform to match them together.

At the committee session, Workplus said that 32% of employers are known to be interested in using apprentices but only 8% actually do so. This disconnect, says Workplus, is a missed opportunity for businesses and is a direct contributor to the region's widening skills gap.

From left are: Paddy English, head of careers and 6th form at Wellington College Belfast; Oscar Daly, who is in his final year of a Higher Level Software Engineering apprenticeship at Instil; Shauna Herron, managing director of Environmental Techniques; and CEO and founder of Workplus Richard Kirk.

Workplus CEO Richard Kirk said: "Northern Ireland is facing a skills crisis, and apprenticeships are a key solution to this problem. But to accelerate adoption with employers, the whole process needs to be easier to navigate, with better communication around the considerable benefits and providing support tailored to their needs.

"By streamlining the system and engaging more employers, we can unlock an untapped workforce, future-proof businesses, and strengthen the economy.”

Providing evidence were Oscar Daly, who is in his final year of a Higher Level Software Engineering apprenticeship at Instil. Also on the panel was Shauna Herron, managing director of Environmental Techniques and a strong advocate of the benefits of apprenticeships.

Completing the line-up was Patrick English, head of careers and 6th form at Wellington College Belfast. He is currently the chair of the South Belfast Area Learning Committee's Careers Group and an executive member of the Northern Ireland School and Colleges’ Association.

Apprentice Oscar Daly, who founded the NI Apprenticeship Society, said: “My experience as an apprentice has been amazing. I’ve been able to gain four years experience in my dream job, applying my learning from university within a local company working with huge multinational companies.

"A further benefit is that once I finish university I’ll have no student debt and be able to apply for more senior jobs. Workplus made life so much easier in finding a company that was right for me and the application process was simple and easy to manage.”

Educator Paddy English said: "Apprenticeships are a vital part of the education landscape, offering a hands-on, practical route into careers that complement traditional academic pathways.

"There is a growing appetite for apprenticeships from pupils and a growing understanding of the breadth of pathway options for all academic abilities. With growing concerns over student debt, apprenticeships offer a wonderful option for young people to progress into higher education without the worry of student debt.”

Shauna Herron said: “As an SME, having Workplus’ support in doing ‘heavy lifting’ around school engagement, marketing campaigns and apprenticeship recruitment is vital in enabling us to engage in the apprenticeship system. This collaborative approach is key to helping employers connect more easily with aspiring apprentices.”