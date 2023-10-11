A world-leading joinery company has praised one of its employees from Loughguile who has won the prestigious Apprentice of the Year award.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Conor Dallas from Mivan, the luxury fit out and bespoke joinery specialist, won the Apprentice of the Year at the 2023 Construction News Specialists Awards.

Conor said: “I was surprised when they called my name out and in a bit of shock at first, but this award shows me all the hard work is worthwhile. When I attended the judging interview back in June, I was really nervous but the experience of explaining my achievements to date made me realise how much I have accomplished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"None of which I could have done without the guidance of my award-winning Apprentice Mentor, Charlie McAuley, and Mivan. If anyone is thinking of becoming an apprentice joiner then they need to look at Mivan.”

Conor Dallas from Mivan, the luxury fit out and bespoke joinery specialist, won the Apprentice of the Year at the 2023 Construction News Specialists Awards. Credit Mivan

The Apprentice of the Year award is the latest in a series of accolades for the talented young joiner. In both 2021 and 2022, he was among the winners of the NI SkillBuild regional finals and went on to compete in the WorldSkills UK national finals. In May 2023, he was the recipient of the NI SkillBuild Overall Apprentice of the Year award.

Colin Marrs, editor of Construction News said: “The judges said Conor shone as an inspirational character who is a role model to people inside and outside of the industry. They felt Conor was clearly a very talented craftsman who remains modest and focused despite all his recognition to date. The judges and I are excited to see what Conor will go onto achieve in his career.”

John Cunningham, CEO Mivan, said: “The award recognised Conor’s commitment to excellence and is a testament to his promising future with the company. Conor showed great potential from day one and his dedication, hard work, and exceptional talent have truly shone through. He is a standout in his field and a true representative of Mivan values and our approach to delivering quality craftsmanship every time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad