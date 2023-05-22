The Summit brings together young leaders representing over 190 countries and more than 250 organisations, to confront the biggest challenges facing humanity and accelerate their social impact.

Almost 70 companies from sectors including technology, financial services, energy, pharmaceuticals and more, have confirmed they are partnering with One Young World for the Belfast Summit. This includes the likes of AstraZeneca, BMW, Audi, Citi Group, Deloitte, IKEA, Novartis, Siemens, Zurich, Unilever, Standard Chartered and Danone.

The Summit provides opportunities for local companies and organisations to get involved, so their outstanding young leaders can develop skills to tackle the world’s greatest problems through an agenda of speeches, panels, workshops, and networking events.

Partnerships for Belfast have already been secured with Titanic Belfast, Kainos, Hastings Hotels, BDO Northern Ireland and Deloitte.

Dr Howard Hastings OBE, co-chair of the Belfast 2023 One Young World Committee and chairman of the Hastings Hotels Group said the Summit is a golden opportunity for local businesses as it helps develop a new generation of future leaders.

He said: “This opportunity to host One Young World 2023 will enable Northern Ireland’s young leaders to connect with and be inspired by like-minded people from across the globe. This, coupled with the potential significant economic impact, will truly be a once in a lifetime opportunity for Northern Ireland.”

Over 2,000 delegates will come to Belfast for four life-changing days of knowledge-sharing and networking, where they will be counselled by some of the most influential political, business and humanitarian leaders in the world.

At previous Summit’s delegates have been counselled by activists, entrepreneurs, Nobel Laureates and CEOs of Global Businesses such as Lewis Hamilton, Arianna Huffington, and Professor Muhammed Yunus amongst many others.

One Young World’s mission is to create a fair, sustainable future for all, by developing young leaders who are taking action to solve the world’s big challenges. It builds young leaders’ expertise, elevates their profiles and inspires them to increase their impact.

One Young World offers an unrivalled platform to affect change at a global level. ​With a network of more than 13,500 ambassadors, innovative ​initiatives led by the One Young World community have directly impacted 35.8 million people globally since 2010. For every $1 invested, One Young World Ambassadors deliver $16 of social value.

In 2021 alone, ambassador projects mitigated 812,000 tonnes of CO2, supported 273,229 people experiencing poverty, and generated $558 million of social value.

One Young World Belfast 2023 will be delivered with a range of private and public sector partners and sponsors in Northern Ireland – including Belfast City Council, Conference Partners International, Connected Citizens, Department for the Economy, Department of Finance, Education Authority, Tourism Northern Ireland, Visit Belfast and ICC Belfast.