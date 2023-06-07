IWG, the world’s largest provider of hybrid working solutions with brands including Spaces and Regus, is opening a state-of-the-art flexible workspace in Belfast as the demand for hybrid working rapidly accelerates.

Belfast is one of Northern Ireland’s fastest growing regional locations and The Lincoln Building marks IWG’s third location in the area. Demand for workspaces across Northern Ireland continues to perform strongly, with the number of enquiries for space in IWG locations continuing to sharply increase.

The Lincoln Building is a seven-storey, 61,000 sq ft landmark grade A office building in Belfast’s central business district. The building offers seven floors of high specification office space and benefits from an extensive frontage to Great Victoria Street as well as 24hr secure parking at the rear. The site is expected to open in mid-2023.

The new Regus location will be located on the third floor and will include a range of facilities including private offices, meeting rooms, co-working and creative spaces, providing space for established firms and start-ups across a range of industries including everything from professional services to manufacturing. IWG’s Design Your Own Office service allows companies to tailor their space entirely to their requirements.

Unprecedented demand from companies of all sizes and workers looking for hybrid working solutions means IWG will add 1,000 new locations over the next year. Hybrid working offers companies a significantly lower cost base with an average saving of £8.2k per employee.

The building owners decided to invest in the IWG platform to maximise the return on their real estate space by capitalising on the rapidly expanding demand for hybrid working. With an annual investment of around £50m into its technology platform, IWG provides partners with access to all the company’s expertise as well as design and fit-out support and sales and marketing capabilities.

Mark Dixon, CEO and founder of IWG, said: “We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Northern Ireland with the opening of our site in The Lincoln Building, which marks our third location in Belfast. As an important business hub Belfast is a fantastic place for us to boost global expansion plans towards our goal of adding 1,000 new locations over the next year.

“The opening comes at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible working boosts employee happiness and satisfaction, while helping the environment. Our workplace model is also proven to increase productivity and allows for a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs.”

IWG is the world’s leading provider of flexible workspace with 3,500 locations in over 120 countries with members able to access all of the locations and business services via the IWG app.

In 2022, IWG welcomed hundreds of new partner locations and is on track to add around 1,000 over the course of the next year. IWG already counts 83% of Fortune 500 companies among its customer base.

Rajesh Rana, director of Andras House Ltd, explained: “We are delighted to be partnering with IWG to develop the Regus Great Victoria Street offices. This location is going through an immense transformation, with the new Grand Central Station transport hub set to open in 2024 and the rapid transit Glider to run right in front of the building. Our company has invested heavily in this quarter of Belfast since being founded in 1981 and this is an exciting development for the area.

“Lincoln Building will be a highly successful location for Regus, having been extensively refurbished and remodelled to Grade A office standards. The natural daylight on three sides, modern facilities and spacious entrance will make it a destination centre.”

Robert Toland, partner in Cushman & Wakefield McCombe Pierce who brokered the deal, added: “This offering will be a welcome addition to the current offering in Lincoln Buildings and the Andras House portfolio but also to this side of the City that can only further improve in the future with the addition of the new transport hub adjacent to the building at Weavers Cross. Exciting times ahead for the Belfast Office market.”