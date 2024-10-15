Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hannah Currie (29) from Ballymena spoke at the Women in Bus and Coach 2024 annual summit as part of a panel of young engineers who shared their experiences of working in a male-dominated sector

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A female apprentice from zero-emission bus manufacturer Wrightbus shared her insights into the opportunities and barriers facing women in the industry at an event attended by the Local Transport Minister.

Apprentice Hannah Currie from Ballymena spoke at the Women in Bus and Coach 2024 annual summit, which was aimed at encouraging and retaining women in the profession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old, who is training to become a manufacturing engineer at the Northern Ireland-based firm, was part of a panel of young engineers who shared their experiences of working in a male-dominated sector.

The event was held in Manchester and attended by the Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood, who reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the brightest minds in the industry are in the driving seat to help the Women in Bus and Coach initiative to achieve its aims.

Hannah started working for Wrightbus in 2013 as an apprentice coachbuilder. Now a higher-level apprentice, she is studying for her Manufacturing Engineer Foundation Degree.

“I’ve always loved taking things apart and putting things back together, and enjoy the hands-on experience an apprenticeship provides,” said Hannah, who supports the building of buses for Wrightbus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apprentice Hannah Currie from Ballymena spoke at the Women in Bus and Coach 2024 annual summit, which was aimed at encouraging and retaining women in the profession

“My message to any female considering having a career in this sector is just go for it. If you don’t try it, you’ll never know.

“I’ve always found being a female in a male-dominated environment makes me more driven and out to prove I can do it.”

This week, Wrightbus has signed a landmark deal worth up to £500 million to supply more than 1,000 buses to operator Go-Ahead over the next three years.

Ballymena's Hannah Currie, who is training to become a manufacturing engineer at the Northern Ireland-based firm, was part of a panel of young engineers who shared their experiences of working in a male-dominated sector

“If you want to go far with a company like Wrightbus, there are so many opportunities there to progress even further, whether you are interested in the technical side or mechanical side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re always one step ahead when it comes to the building of buses and that’s why they’re expanding so much,” explained Hannah, who has recently been awarded an FE Excellence Award for Higher Education from Northern Regional College.

Jean-Marc Gales, CEO at Wrightbus, added: “We remain committed to breaking barriers and creating opportunities for women, and it was great to see Hannah speak so positively about her experience of being a part of our apprenticeship programme.

“Wrightbus apprenticeships offer excellent opportunities for both male and female candidates who are ready to kick-start their careers while gaining recognised qualifications, invaluable work experience and earning as they learn.

Apprentice Hannah Currie from Ballymena spoke at the Women in Bus and Coach 2024 annual summit, which was aimed at encouraging and retaining women in the profession