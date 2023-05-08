​Backed by government and industry support, the Co Antrim firm will lead the way in the creation of zero-emmision vehicles – including a hydrogen fuel cell version of the Ford Transit van.The £12m for Wrightbus is a share of a £77m UK-wide investment in a project expected to support nearly 900 jobs over the next decade, and save more than three million tonnes of CO² from being emitted.The world-leading company will develop next-generation hydrogen fuel cell buses at its factory in Ballymena.The work builds on efforts already underway to further develop clean automotive technology (NextGenZEBs), with the company having recently announced plans for a multi-million pound green hydrogen production facility. A spokesperson for the Department for Business and Trade said: “Zero-emission cars, vans and taxis are increasingly common, but this cutting-edge work is going to mean clean, green vehicles designed and built in the UK can increasingly take on the toughest jobs too, from life-saving emergency services, to haulage and public transport. Our automotive industry keeps setting the pace globally and seizing the potential of new technologies.