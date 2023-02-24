Ballymena bus manufacturer Wrightbus is opening its doors to women as part of an event ahead of International Women’s Day to highlight employment opportunities in the business.

Wrightbus’s next recruitment event will include an exclusive female tour as part of its continued commitment to welcome more women into the workforce.

The event will take place at its site in Ballymena on Thursday, March 2, from 5.30pm to 8pm, with the exclusive female tour being held at 6.30pm.

Visitors will have the opportunity to discuss job opportunities and the company’s ongoing plans for the future.

There will also be a chance to have a tour of the factory and meet departmental managers and the HR team.

Nicola McCloskey, Wrightbus HR director, said: “We are very excited about our next recruitment open night. As part of our continued commitment to welcome women into the workforce, we wanted to include an exclusive female tour ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.

“We are passionate about attracting more women into our business and hope to inspire as many as possible to consider the huge career opportunities we have here.

“The female tour will run alongside our usual recruitment night, which is open to all as we continue to seek new talent.

“These evenings have been running for over a year now and have been an integral part of the Wrightbus recruitment campaign.

“In 2022 we saw employee numbers grow to 1,000, and we are delighted to be in a position to continue our growth with hundreds of career opportunities coming up in 2023. With the potential to leave on the night with a job offer in hand, these events really are a fantastic opportunity and well worth attending.”

The company has launched a recruitment drive as it looks to the future of zero-emission transport.

Wrightbus is behind the world’s first hydrogen-powered double deck bus and the world’s most efficient double deck electric bus.

Anyone interested in attending the recruitment evening can visit here, Wrightbus’s social media accounts or email [email protected]

