England football captain Harry Kane is lending his support to a new range of golf clothing that draws inspiration from the myths and landscapes of Northern Ireland’s iconic Causeway Coast, just weeks before The Open Championship returns to Royal Portrush.

Launched by sustainable performance wear brand Reflo, the limited-edition ‘Giants’ collection celebrates the legend of Finn McCool, the giant said to have carved the Giant’s Causeway, blending local folklore with cutting-edge design and eco-conscious values.

Kane, a long-time Reflo ambassador and passionate advocate for environmental causes, features in the launch campaign and video, which is narrated by Portrush man Willie Gregg, a familiar figure in north coast hospitality and golf circles, and bar manager at the iconic Harbour Bar.

In an social media post Willie joked: “@highlight you know when your getting old with wrinkles, when they only want your voice.”

The collection includes standout pieces such as the Skerries half zip, Curran and Causeway polos, a Finn hoodie, and the Dunluce cap — each crafted using recycled materials and designed to support sustainable initiatives such as tree planting and water conservation.

Only 500 pieces of each item will be made available, and the collection will be sold exclusively at The Open’s Official Merchandise Shop at Royal Portrush and online through Reflo and The Open websites.

The Reflo website states: “Long before it became one of the world’s most iconic courses, Portrush was home to the legend of Finn McCool, the giant said to have carved the Giant’s Causeway with his bare hands.

"Today, Portrush shapes a different kind of giant. Golfers whose skill, mindset and resilience earn them a place in the game’s history.

"This collection brings those worlds together, myth, landscape, and legacy, to create something bold, grounded, and built for performance.”

In keeping with Reflo’s mission, every item in the collection is made using recycled materials and supports planet-friendly initiatives like tree planting and water conservation.

'Giant's collection England men's football captain Harry Kane is backing a new range of golf clothing inspired by the myths and legends of the Causeway Coast such as the giant Finn McCool.

'Giant's' Collection One of Northern Ireland's best known barman and local celebrity Willie Gregg joins England football captain Harry Kane in the launch video for the new golf clothing range inspired inspired by myths and legends of Causeway Coast for The Open in Portrush