I’ve spent the last two decades building a business around something most people take for granted — cash.

My journey started in the cash logistics sector, working for Securicor, where I quickly realised there had to be a better, smarter, and more efficient way to manage the cash cycle for businesses. I saw potential in using technology to treat cash not just as money, but as a commodity — something that could be arbitrated, managed, and moved more intelligently.

In 2005, I founded Pivotal (RMS), and today we are the largest independent provider of cash services across Europe. We operate from 18 cash centres in the UK and Ireland, employ over 1,200 people, and run a fleet of 550 armoured vehicles. We own and operate around 1,500 Pivotal-branded ATMs and currently hold a 50% share of all ATMs in Northern Ireland. The business has evolved beyond logistics — we now focus on innovation, automation, and the development of cutting-edge technology that drives efficiency for our 8,000 customers, which include leading retailers, government bodies, and financial institutions.

Our journey has always been about innovation. We developed proprietary technology to arbitrate cash in real time. This helps businesses manage their surplus and deficit positions more effectively. We’ve introduced smart safes, opened agnostic banking hubs, and expanded into secure shipping, storage, and fulfilment of non-cash valuable items.

We also acquired the exclusive master license for Mail Boxes Etc. in Ireland. With six MBE stores already open and plans to launch 12 more, we’re growing our logistics footprint. These stores integrate well with our broader strategy, offering ATM access, foreign exchange, and Western Union services.

Among our recent milestones, winning our first direct contract with a central bank and celebrating 20 years in business this July stand out as defining moments. We’re also making strides towards launching our first Pivotal Banking Hub at Camden Market in London. These milestones reflects how far we’ve come, and yet it still feels like just the beginning.

I also have a rich personal life that keeps me grounded, I’m very happily married with four wonderful children and three Golden Retrievers. I graduated from Queen’s University Belfast with a degree in finance and actively participate on the Bank of England’s decision-making panel. I’m also part of the QUB Chief Executive Club.

Outside of business, I own a farm — even though I have no background in farming — and I’m currently restoring a Grade A listed property that dates back to the 13th century. It’s a passion project, one that makes little commercial sense, but gives me a deep sense of responsibility. With heritage properties, you’re not an owner; you’re a custodian.

A typical day for me starts early. I usually wake up to financial radio, hydrate, drink far too much coffee, and catch up on correspondence while listening to classical music. My mornings are reserved for deep work — generating ideas, analysing financials, and exploring opportunities. By afternoon, I check in with my PA and move into meetings. If I can, I’ll break away for a gym session or a run to recharge, before wrapping up the day.

Running a business of this scale hasn’t been without its challenges. The financial crash in 2009 was a huge test. When the banks pulled back, we realised just how over-leveraged we were. Then came the pandemic, which wiped out 80% of our business in a matter of days. Security threats, robberies, and attacks have also been difficult — our top priority is always the safety of our staff. But with each challenge, we’ve come back stronger. Resilience, adaptability, and a great team have been at the core of our survival and success.

When I reflect on what I’m most proud of, it’s not just the growth or the milestones — although reaching £100 million in revenue this year is a significant achievement.

What truly matters most to me is the incredible team we’ve built. Their energy, loyalty, and belief in what we’re doing is what fuels everything. I’ve also been honoured to be named a finalist in the 2025 EY Entrepreneur of the Year (EOY) Ireland awards. It’s humbling to be recognised alongside so many brilliant business leaders. Truthfully, I had a bit of imposter syndrome at first. But the EOY programme has been transformative. The retreat to Japan expanded my thinking, gave me new energy, and connected me with an alumni network that’s been incredibly supportive. The team at EY — particularly Roger Wallace and Rob Heron — have been outstanding, and I couldn’t recommend the programme more.

Being part of the EOY community has only strengthened my resolve to keep pushing boundaries. We’re not slowing down. A major new acquisition is in the pipeline and will be announced soon. Meanwhile, we’re continuing to push forward across all our business areas — growing internationally, building new technologies, and entering new markets. My ambition is simple: Pivotal will be the best in our sector, globally, by any measure.

Recently, we had the opportunity to support something very special. We sponsored “Life’s Ice,” a documentary by Miguel Ángel Tobías about a pioneering SeaBike expedition through the southern fjords of Greenland. It’s part of The Last Ice Project, which raises awareness about climate change in the Arctic. The film captures both the beauty and fragility of one of Earth’s last untouched places. Supporting that project aligned closely with our core values — innovation, resilience, and responsibility. We have recently hosted a private screening in Belfast to mark its release, and I’m proud that Pivotal could play a role in bringing that story to life.

It’s projects like these — outside the day-to-day — that remind me why we do what we do. My favourite piece of advice came early in my career: “You only really regret what you don’t do, so go for it.” And if I could offer one word to any young entrepreneur starting out, it would be this — perseverance. It’s not always easy, but it’s always worth it.

Looking ahead, I’m more energised than ever — for the challenges, the opportunities, and the chance to keep building something that matters.

