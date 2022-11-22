A young executive, who grew her company’s online sales from zero to £3 million per year, said Northern Ireland businesses should harness the ideas of the next generation and embrace global innovation.

Speaking at the Institute of Directors Going Global event at Innovation Factory, Jourdan Baird, the 27-year-old e-Commerce manager at Craigmoreonline Ltd, explained how she expanded her family business into the lucrative US and Australian markets as part of a global digital strategy.

The event, which also included Kieran Dalton, the head of scaling at Catalyst, demonstrated how global success can be achieved by NI businesses.

Jourdan said: “If a company wants to grow and continue to be successful it is vital to constantly question how and why things are done the way they are. Just because something’s always been a certain way, doesn’t mean it’s the best option now.”

When Jourdan joined in 2016, the company had a website with very few sales. Now online sales make up 50% of the company’s income by extending its reach into the global marketplace.

Craigmore was started by her father Geoff 30 years ago selling a range of tools initially from a mobile site and then moving into a shop in Portadown. They now also have a shop in Belfast.

“When I was growing up, we always talked about the business at home. I can remember being very young, with no interest in tools, and listening to my dad chat about what he was planning. His drive and enthusiasm were infectious,” she explained.

At 19, she started working in the company while also studying for a degree in Business Management at Queen’s University and quickly began transforming the website into an e-commerce site.

To increase the company’s profile and explore new sales opportunities, Craigmoreonline became a member of Innovation Factory and joined the Institute of Directors.

Jourdan has received specialist mentoring support through Innovation Manager Stephen Ellis, who is based in the centre’s Springfield Road building.

Stephen Ellis continued: “Craigmoreonline is a brilliant example of how a local, family business has grown extensively, taking on global markets and building their brand. The new ideas brought to the business by Jourdan and her brother Craig have been a huge asset to the hard work of their father Geoff and the rest of the team at the company.”

Brendan Digney of Machine Eye Technology and IoD Young Director Ambassador from NI said the Going Global event highlighted the importance of ecosystems and diversity.

He added: "It's so important that we highlight the stories of those who are achieving success on a global scale from here in Northern Ireland and the opportunities that exist to replicate that. We have local businesses which are trading and leading on a global platform, and a vibrant and dedicated network of organisations here to support those who are ready to make the leap and build the next business with a global footprint."

Innovation Factory is owned by Belfast City Council and operated on their behalf by Oxford Innovation. The £9.1m business hub was funded by Belfast City Council and Invest NI with support from the European Regional Development Fund.

Entrepreneurs heard about global opportunities at the Institute of Directors Going Global event hosted by Innovation Factory and sponsored by ASM Chartered Accountants. Speakers at the event included Kieran Dalton, the head of scaling at Catalyst and Jourdan Baird of Craigmoreonline. They are pictured with Innovation Factory Innovation manager Stephen Ellis, IoD Young Director Ambassador from Northern Ireland Brendan Digney and Michael O’Hare from ASM Chartered Accountants