A young entrepreneur's passion for coffee is brewing a new wave of specialty coffee shops in Northern Ireland….The Highwayman has officially opened in Ballyhackamore! Josh Bell, a 26-year-old coffee enthusiast from Bangor, has been captivated by the world of coffee since his teenage years. His journey began at 19, when he first stepped into a coffee shop and was immediately enthralled by the diverse flavours and aromas of coffee beans from around the globe.

“The excitement of tasting different coffee profiles from various countries was mind-blowing, and it still is today,” Josh recalls. “Working in numerous coffee shops over the years pushed me to delve deeper into the intricacies of coffee, from bean sourcing to brewing techniques.” Driven by a desire to share his passion with others, Josh realised a lifelong dream in 2022 by opening Coffee Rustler in his hometown of Bangor. Recognising a gap in the local market, he aimed to create a space dedicated solely to high-quality coffee.

Inspired by his grandfather's farming heritage, Josh collaborated with his friend and illustrator, Louis Nelson, to develop a unique brand identity that reflects both rustic charm and modern aesthetics. “We wanted to be a coffee haven, a place where the focus is purely on the coffee,” Josh explained. “By eliminating distractions like food service, we can dedicate our full attention to crafting the perfect cup.”

The success of Coffee Rustler has paved the way for Josh’s next venture: The Highwayman, a new coffee shop just opened on the Upper Newtownards Road in Belfast. This latest endeavour is also inspired by Josh’s family history, with a Texan cowboy twist. “I believe that the Upper Newtownards Road area, particularly around Campbell College, is the ideal location for a high-quality coffee shop,” Josh added.