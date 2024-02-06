Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, the day once more targeted up-and-coming young people aged 15-25 either involved with or interested in agriculture - future farmers, auctioneers and auction staff.

Public speaking, auctioneering, valuation, stock judging and an agri-questionnaire were again on an in-depth agenda, supplemented this year by new sheep kenning and carcase judging competitions, with a £500 prize fund also on offer as an added incentive.

It once more created widespread interest, attracting entries from 24 individuals representing nine young farmers clubs across North and West Yorkshire – Skipton-with-Silsden, Lothersdale, Upper Wharfedale, Rathmell, Felliscliffe, Kirkbymoorside, Catterick, Worth Valley and Farnley Estate.

Competition winners at CCM Skipton’s second annual ‘Next Generation’ event. Standing front are, from left, CCM livestock sales manager Ted Ogden, general manager Jeremy Eaton, and public speaking competition co-judges Michael Daggett and Angela Booth. Picture: Submitted

At the close of an enthralling and thought-provoking day, the team gaining the most points and with it a cash windfall of £100 was Rathmell YFC, with Lothersdale YFC finishing runners-up and Kirkbymoorside YFC third.

Individual results were: Valuation 1= Amy Snowden, Worth Valley, and Annabel Inman, Farnley Estate, 3= Emma Cockerill, Kirkbymoorside, Jake Booth and Emily Palmer, both Rathmell, Sheep Kenning 1= Thomas Capstick, Rathmell, and Jake Booth, 3= Amy Snowden, Frances Wade, Lothersdale, Emily Wilson, Felliscliffe, Lizzy Akers Wood, Kirkbymoorside, Amelia Fawcett, Rathmell, Kate Cockerill, Kirkbymoorside, Emma Cockerill, Robert Lee, Lothersdale.

Auctioneering 1 Max Robinson, Catterick, 2 Thomas Herd, Wharfedale, 3 Rachael Bell, Lothersdale, Stock Judging 1 Kate Cockerill, 2 Emma Cockerill, 3 Max Robinson, 4 Thomas Capstick, 5 Lizzy Akers Wood, Carcass Judging 1 Max Robinson, 2 Lizzy Akers Wood, 3 Robert Lee, 4 Emma Cockerill, 5 Thomas Capstick.

Public speaking 1 Ellie Forster, 2 Frances Wade, 3 Lizzy Akers Wood, 4= Amelia Fawcett, Rathmell, Max Robinson, Robert Lee, Agri-Questionnaire 1 Robert Lee, 2 Ellie Forster, 3 Emily Wilson.

CCM Next Generation agri-questionnaire winners are pictured with CCM general manager Jeremy Eaton. Picture: Submitted

Prizes were presented by the mart’s general manager Jeremy Eaton, who also judged the CCM-sponsored auctioneering competition and commented: “It’s always invigorating to be amongst young farmers and see their enthusiasm for learning and communication alongside the support and encouragement they provide for one another.

“The directors and staff at CCM firmly believe that the future of farming and livestock auctions is linked to a network of strong young farmers’ club federations providing the skills, competition and camaraderie for the next generation.”

He also flagged up two further CCM-led initiatives, the continuing bursary fund for young farmers clubs and, in conjunction with the mart-based Craven College and local farms, a ground-breaking business-education partnership aimed at 16-18-year-olds under the General Farm Worker Apprenticeship qualification and purpose designed to help fill an acute shortage of young farm workers coming into the agricultural sector. Details of both are available from the mart.

Other Next Generation judges were: Public speaking - Michael Daggett, Anna Booth and Angela Booth, sheep kenning – Frank Kitching, stock judging – Simon Bennett and Ted Ogden, carcass judging – Michael Winchester. Also sponsoring were Farmers Guardian, Carr’s Billington, Skipton NFU Mutual, WBW Chartered Surveyors, H and M Ltd Chartered Accountants and Craven Farm Vets.