Young people in Northern Ireland are hustling over 14 hours per week on average
New insights from Prograd reveal that young people in Northern Ireland are embracing the hustle mindset, putting in an average of 14.2 hours per week on side income activities through Prograd - a clear sign they’re taking control of their financial futures.
As the cost of living continues to challenge students and young workers across the UK, many in Northern Ireland are turning to flexible, digital income streams to supplement their earnings and build financial resilience.
From surveys to cashback and gaming, these hustles are helping young people make their money go further without compromising on their studies or day jobs.
The Rise Of The Side-Hustle
This growing hustle culture also reflects a broader mindset shift among Gen Z and younger Millennials in the region.
No longer relying only on traditional part-time jobs, many are blending micro-earning opportunities into their routines, earning from multiple sources rather than depending on just one.
With economic uncertainty and rising prices putting pressure on savings and wages, this approach gives young people in Northern Ireland more financial flexibility and control in an unpredictable climate.
Diversifying to Stay Afloat
The most popular online side-hustle in the region is online surveys, with most Prograd users in Northern Ireland earning money by sharing their opinions.
That’s followed by gaming and cashback tools - all low-barrier options that reflect how young people are getting creative with how they earn.
The Start of a Bigger Shift
While some regions show higher hustle hours, Prograd sees Northern Ireland’s performance as a positive sign. “Clocking over 14 hours a week shows that young people here are stepping up and adapting,” says a Prograd spokesperson. “They’re finding smart ways to earn that fit their lives, and we’re excited to help them keep building on that.”
As young people in Northern Ireland continue to navigate economic pressures, the message is clear: side hustles are more than a trend for young people, they’re becoming a lifeline.
Prograd: Powering the Hustle for Young People in Northern Ireland
Prograd is helping a new generation in Northern Ireland unlock smarter ways to earn and manage their money.
Through a personalised platform offering surveys, cashback, games, free trials, and financial tools, Prograd gives users flexible, low-barrier options to start building income from day one.
“Northern Ireland’s young people are adapting fast,” said a Prograd spokesperson. “They’re not just finding side hustles, they’re building financial freedom. It’s inspiring to see how they’re making digital earning work for them in real, tangible ways.”