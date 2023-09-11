News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Zero-emission buses manufactured by Wrightbus to be rolled out across York

A new fleet of zero-emission vehicles, manufactured by Northern Ireland-based Wrightbus, has been launched in York.
By Claire Cartmill
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:09 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 53 StreetDeck Electroliner double-decks and single-deck GB Kite Electroliner, which will be operated by First Bus, will be rolled out across the city in the coming weeks.

Each battery-electric bus will save up to 60 tonnes of carbon emissions a year, meaning an anticipated annual reduction of more than 3,000 tonnes of CO2 when the full fleet is in operation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jean-Marc Gales, CEO of Wrightbus, said: "It has been a real team effort between Wrightbus, First Bus and its partners to deliver this exciting and significant project in York, which is part of a wider deal to provide 193 buses - the largest EV bus purchase outside of London.

Most Popular

“It’s fantastic to see First Bus taking this vital and progressive step to decarbonise public transport to help the UK hit its ambitious net zero targets. It also illustrates our ambition to be at the forefront of the zero-emission drive in cities, towns and rural areas across the world.”

Read More
Northern Ireland bus manufacturer Wrightbus receives slice of £50million governm...

The fleet represents a total investment by First Bus of £13 million supported with £10.2 million funding secured by City of York Council from the Government’s Zebra scheme.

The investment also means First Bus’s depot will become one of the first outside London to be fully electric.

A new fleet of zero-emission vehicles, manufactured by Northern Ireland-based Wrightbus, has been launched in YorkA new fleet of zero-emission vehicles, manufactured by Northern Ireland-based Wrightbus, has been launched in York
A new fleet of zero-emission vehicles, manufactured by Northern Ireland-based Wrightbus, has been launched in York
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andrew Cullen, managing Ddrector of First Bus in north and west Yorkshire, explained: “An even greener transport revolution beckons in York and we are leading this change.

“We’re proud to unveil these latest zero-emission buses and are confident they will appeal to our customers and attract more people to consider bus travel by realising the real impact this has in reducing congestion, creating cleaner air and supporting the York economy.

“It is real evidence of our continuing successful partnership with City of York Council in bringing major improvements to bus services and supporting a shared ambition for a net zero transport system and reducing carbon emissions in the city.”

The buses can carry around 90 passengers and have a range of up to 200 miles on full charge.

Related topics:YorkNorthern IrelandCO2YorkshireLondon