The 53 StreetDeck Electroliner double-decks and single-deck GB Kite Electroliner, which will be operated by First Bus, will be rolled out across the city in the coming weeks.

Each battery-electric bus will save up to 60 tonnes of carbon emissions a year, meaning an anticipated annual reduction of more than 3,000 tonnes of CO2 when the full fleet is in operation.

Jean-Marc Gales, CEO of Wrightbus, said: "It has been a real team effort between Wrightbus, First Bus and its partners to deliver this exciting and significant project in York, which is part of a wider deal to provide 193 buses - the largest EV bus purchase outside of London.

“It’s fantastic to see First Bus taking this vital and progressive step to decarbonise public transport to help the UK hit its ambitious net zero targets. It also illustrates our ambition to be at the forefront of the zero-emission drive in cities, towns and rural areas across the world.”

The fleet represents a total investment by First Bus of £13 million supported with £10.2 million funding secured by City of York Council from the Government’s Zebra scheme.

The investment also means First Bus’s depot will become one of the first outside London to be fully electric.

Andrew Cullen, managing Ddrector of First Bus in north and west Yorkshire, explained: “An even greener transport revolution beckons in York and we are leading this change.

“We’re proud to unveil these latest zero-emission buses and are confident they will appeal to our customers and attract more people to consider bus travel by realising the real impact this has in reducing congestion, creating cleaner air and supporting the York economy.

“It is real evidence of our continuing successful partnership with City of York Council in bringing major improvements to bus services and supporting a shared ambition for a net zero transport system and reducing carbon emissions in the city.”