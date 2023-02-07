BelTech, the popular technology conference that unites technologists under one all-encompassing banner, is returning to Belfast for its 10th year.

Taking place at Titanic Belfast on March 8 and 9, BelTech 2023 will be addressed by Sebastian Stücker, director of research science at Zoom. Carlos Gutiérrez, EMEA and Latam ADM product group leader, at Micro Focus in Madrid will also deliver a keynote address on sustainability.

BelTech is this year curated by individuals from four of the region’s largest technology companies; Kainos, Allstate Northern Ireland, Hamilton Robson and Expleo.

Set to inspire a burst of activity among local innovators, BelTech will focus on breaking down barriers and empowering people and organisations to success anywhere, anytime.

Sessions will cover:

Distributed Enterprise and Innovation with talks focusing on how organisations are evolving to build hybrid workplaces and shifting mindsets to transform the way we work and deliver products to market.Artificial Intelligence to explore its rapid growth across the global economy in fields such as healthcare, finance and manufacturing. Talks will delve into topics on Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI) and Practical ML in Cyber Security.Sustainability to discuss the practice of designing, developing and using technology in a way that is environmentally friendly, socially responsible and economically viable.

BelTech will continue to support the next generation of tech businesses with its Dragon Dens partnership with Techstart Ventures. The winner will receive a £10,000 grant to kickstart an innovative or novel business idea. Two runner ups will also receive £5,000 each.

BelTech returns for 10th annual conference. Pictured are Kevin Higgins, technical lead at Allstate Northern Ireland, Kyle Davidson, solution architect at Kainos, deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast City Council, councillor Michelle Kelly, Chloe McAree, senior software engineer at Hamilton Robson and Graeme Clarke, director of software engineering, devops and business development at Expleo

Supported by Belfast City Council, the conference will see the return of the first BelTech EDU since 2019 which will see school pupils use their creativity and skills to compete against each other and design a new app. The finalists will present their apps on day two of the conference.

Curated by technologists, for technologists, BelTech 2023 is sponsored by Kainos, Allstate NI, Unosquare, Liberty IT, Expleo, TechStart, Gearset, Open NMS and Visa.

Kyle Davidson, solution architect at Kainos, said: “NI’s tech professionals will unite at BelTech, a conference that has adapted and evolved over the past 10 years to provide timely and valuable insights for the industry. This year, we look forward to celebrating the diverse nature of the tech industry while delving into important topics such as AI, distributed enterprises and innovation.

“Carefully curated to be a useful and beneficial event for professionals across all areas, it will also examine the practice of designing technology that that is environmentally friendly and socially responsible. BelTech 2023 will foster leadership, advancement and collaboration and we have no doubt the two-day event will help inspire partnerships, ideas and innovations across the industry.”

Chloe McAree, senior software engineer at Hamilton Robson, added: “We are pleased to be supporting BelTech, a conference that will examine the latest and emerging advancements in technologies such as distributed enterprises, AI and sustainable computing practices. NI’s tech industry is well known for its collaboration, and it is always fantastic to see the community coming together to share knowledge and experience that will inspire and empower innovators. There’s an extremely strong programme of lively discussions and presentations and I have no doubt it will bring great value for local technologists.”

