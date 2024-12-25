'I want to give something back to the people of Ormeau Road': How the big-hearted owner of Belfast's Bengal Brasserie started feeding people left alone on Christmas Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everyone loves tucking into their festive favourites on Christmas Day, from turkey with all the trimmings to traditional goose – but how about a lamb jalfrezi?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Because that’s the kind of fare that has been delighting people who find themselves alone over the yuletide season, as one Indian restaurant in Belfast has become a very unusual beacon of hope and community.

Bengal Brasserie on the city’s Ormeau Road throws open its doors every December 25, it’s generous owner and staff cooking up a free feast for people unable to celebrate the day with family or friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Says big-hearted owner Naz Rahman: “I wanted to give something back to the community, as Ormeau Road has given me so much.”

The interior of Bengal Brasserie.

And as he explains, he knows only too well what being alone is like.

Naz’s parents died when he was very young; adopted, he arrived in Belfast from Bangladesh at the age of 13, unable to speak a word of English.

"This was the early 1990s, before schools might sort out translators,” he says. “It was very isolating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But the Ormeau Road took me in and really helped me out. The entire community was incredibly welcoming and I’ve been here ever since.

Naz Rahman outside Bengal Brasserie.

"I have a family and a thriving business now, but I do remember what being alone felt like. If I can bring a little Christmas cheer to people’s lives around here, it’s the least I can do.”

The Christmas feast grew out of a shindig the restaurant threw for its workers.

December 25 was the one day it would definitely be closed, but the families of several chefs and waiters live overseas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’d put something on just for the staff,” remembers Naz. “We are like a family here, many of them have been with me for years.

Naz Rahman outside Bengal Brasserie on Belfast's Ormeau Road.

"But I’d see people through the window, alone on Christmas, walking around the Ormeau while everywhere was shut. I was out of the door saying “please, come on in” - I couldn’t just leave them outside.”

That was almost 10 years ago; back then, about 40 people would come through the restaurant’s doors. These days it’s a more organised event lasting for six hours, and now word has got around Bengal Brasserie gets upwards of 150 visitors for their festive feast.

It’s become a real community event, says Naz, with new friendships forming as people of all ages gather around the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we first started, a lot of the people coming were elderly,” he explains. “We have a care home nearby, I presume that’s why.

Bengal Brasserie's chefs cooking up a storm.

"It’s still the case that the majority would be in late middle age or older, but since Covid we’ve seen a lot more younger ones, especially people in their twenties.

"We also get quite a few international students who can’t afford to fly home for the holidays, so stay in Belfast.

"It’s wonderful to see so many – last year we ran two hours later than planned because people kept coming. I couldn’t turn them away, not on Christmas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Indian food is an unusual choice of Christmas dinner, anyone worried about accidentally ordering a dish that’s far too hot has nothing to fear.

After all, Naz wants his guests to happily pop crackers, not blow their heads off with a vindaloo.

"Some people can be nervous, yes,” he smiles. “We do have to guide them.

“For some, particularly the older people, it’s been their first taste of this kind of cuisine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad