30,000 meals and counting: Translink’s Stuff a Bus campaign supports Northern Ireland’s most vulnerable this Christmas

Final collection day at Belfast Grand Central Station sees generous donations from public, schools and businesses across Northern Ireland. Online donations remain open until to support even more families in need.

Translink’s annual Christmas food drive, Stuff a Bus, in partnership with FareShare, U105, and Belfast Live, has successfully reached its target of 30,000 meals which will be delivered to individuals and families in need across Northern Ireland this Christmas.

The campaign’s final food collection day, held at Belfast Grand Central Station on December 18 brought a festive buzz to the station as campaign partners, volunteers and donors came together to “stuff the bus.” The event featured live broadcasts from U105, coverage from Belfast Live, and an outpouring of support from the public, Translink staff and several businesses and organisations making welcome contributions, ensuring even greater impact.

Dale Farm, Hovis and Visit Belfast were amongst the local businesses signed up to take part in the campaign this year, as Stuff A Bus corporate partners, alongside ICC Belfast, Northern Ireland Chamber, Belfast City Airport and Vanrath, who all made significant contributions throughout December.

Pictured centre is Declan McKillop and Roisin Colohan of Fareshare NI, Chris Conway CEO of Translink, Fareshare’s Fiona Currie and Peter McVerry, U105 Station Director

Now in its eighth year, the initiative, in partnership with FareShare, operated in Northern Ireland by Homeless Connect, and supported by media partners U105 and Belfast Live, will help provide critical support to local charities, community groups, homelessness hostels, school breakfast clubs, and luncheon clubs for older people.

Commenting on the success of the collection day event, Chris Conway,Group CEO at Translink, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have reached our goal of 30,000 meals. There was a great buzz and atmosphere in Belfast Grand Central Station for our Stuff A Bus collection day, with so many people joining us to support this vital cause.

"My heartfelt thanks go to everyone who donated, our partners, staff, passengers across all our services and the businesses and organisations who contributed so generously. Together, we’ve made a meaningful difference to those in need this Christmas.”

The 2024 initiative arrives at a crucial time, with FareShare reporting that at least one in six people across Northern Ireland are facing hunger.

Nicola McCrudden, CEO of Homeless Connect FareShare, added: “Reaching 30,000 meals is an incredible milestone, and it’s a testament to the generosity of businesses and the public across Northern Ireland. These donations will provide vital support to families and individuals this Christmas, ensuring no one is forgotten. I’d like to thank everyone who donated, whether online, at a collection station, or through their workplace. This success is proof that when we come together, we can achieve amazing things.”

Suzanne Wylie, Chief Executive of NI Chamber said: “NI Chamber is pleased to support Stuff a Bus again this year. As a business member organisation, we are proud of our community partnerships and are committed to making a positive impact on the world around us. Our members have generously supported this year’s campaign and we encourage others to help Translink surpass their goal of 30,000 meals this year. Every donation, whether big or small, makes a difference to those in need.”

While food collections have officially concluded, online monetary donations remain open to continue supporting those in need. Follow the conversation online using #StuffABusNI or keep up to date with fundraising efforts and announcements on U105 Radio and Belfast Live.

