79th anniversary of victory in Europe remembered

Ballymacarrett Royal Black District Chapter No4 joined by visiting Sir Knights from Belfast & Co Down held their now Annual VE Day Remembrance Parade on Friday 10th May 2024.

The warm weather made for an enjoyable evening with five bands participating in the parade. The bands were Ballymacarrett Defenders Flute Band, Pride of the Raven Flute Band, Billy Boys Flute Band, Somme Memorial Flute Band and Knockloughrim Accordion Band who travelled from South County Derry.

The parade arrived at Willowfield War Memorial where a Religious service and Act of Remembrance was conducted by Sir Knight Rev Ron Johnstone. A wreath was laid on behalf of the District Chapter by Rt Wor Sir Knight Ronnie Walker, County Grand Master who was joined by District Master Wor Sir Knight John Dempster. Music for the service was provided by Knockloughrim Accordion Band.

Following the service the parade made its way around the streets of East Belfast pausing en route at the mural which depicts the Polish Airmen on the Beersbridge Road where a Poppy Cross was laid by Sir Knight Ryan McDowell.