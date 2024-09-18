85 years of the Ford-Ferguson in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This month marks the 85th anniversary of the arrival of the first two Ford-Ferguson tractors in Northern Ireland, in fact the first two anywhere in Europe.

The Ford-Ferguson was the result of the famous Gentleman’s agreement between Harry Ferguson and Henry Ford in 1938 whereby the Ford organisation in the USA would build a tractor to the design by Harry Ferguson and his engineers with the revolutionary Ferguson System. The tractor would be a game changer in the evolution of the tractor and would finally bring the Ferguson System to the world thanks to the ability of the Ford Company to mass produce the tractor at a price even the poorest farmer could afford.

On this day 85 years ago Harry Ferguson and one of the first two Ford-Ferguson tractors that had arrived in Northern Ireland, after being carefully prepared by him, he and the tractor left for England by ferry on Monday 18th September, 1939. This was in the hope of persuading the Government at Westminster to allocate the materials to commence production in Northern Ireland or England. The other little grey Ford-Fergie was given to Thomas MacGregor Greer, Tullylagan, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone who was a key backer of Harry Ferguson and his system of farm modernisation.

Despite Harry Ferguson’s and Henry Ford’s best efforts production would never happen in the British Isles. Both Harry Ferguson and Henry Ford had even asked the Irish Free State government to start production in Cork, but with Ireland’s claimed neutrality despite the close friendship with NAZI Germany they did not want to be seen to be helping the British.

A 1944 Ford-Ferguson

However the Stormont government under an increased tillage scheme would place an order for the first 100 Ford-Ferguson tractors that were ploughing the fields of Ulster by the end of the year. Many thousands more would follow during the war and by VE in May, 1945 over three thousand Ford-Ferguson tractors were fighting hunger and poverty in Northern Ireland. This is all the more remarkable when you consider there was only a few hundred tractors of all the different makes and models and the horse still ruled supreme at the start of the war.

With so much interest in the Ferguson System here if was taken almost for granted in the closing days of the war that production would finally begin in Northern Ireland and it came so very close, but when labour came to power in the July, 1945 election, things changed. Before the end of the year it was announced that tractor production was lost to Ulster and a contract had been agreed to build a version of the Ferguson tractor by the Standard Motor Company in Coventry, England as preferred by the labour government. The tractor clearly based on the Ford-Ferguson with the addition of an extra forward gear, overhead valve engine and small changes would commence production on the 6th July, 1946. Called the Ferguson TE-20, for Tractor England 20 HP, if it had been built in Northern Ireland the name TE-20 was still to be used but standing for Tractor Europe as planned for by Harry Ferguson in his notes from 1939.

I have always considered the Ford-Ferguson as Ulster’s tractor, like the Ferguson System a product of Northern Ireland, as it was here it was designed and perfected. Indeed I have often wondered would Ferguson tractors still be in production here today if Northern Ireland had been chosen instead of England? This is because tractor production in England was moved to France over 20 years ago.

