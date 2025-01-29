A Scentsational result: Maxol raises £130,000 for Guide Dog charities across the Island of Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PAWsome initiative raises vital funds to train three new guide and assistance dogs.

It was announced today that Maxol, with the support of its customers and retailers, has raised more than £130,000 to support the training and care of three guide dogs through its inaugural nationwide fundraising campaign, PAWsome.

The initiative, which was launched last year, saw scents turning into pence as thousands of puppy-shaped PAWsome car fresheners were sold, with all proceeds going to Guide Dogs Northern Ireland and Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind in the Republic of Ireland.

It costs £50,000 to breed, train and care for each guide or assistance dog during its working lifetime. With an urgent need to add to the current 360+ working dogs across the island of Ireland including 86 in Northern Ireland, local guide dog charities are continually seeking funding to assist people who are visually impaired.

Pictured (L-R) is Brian Donaldson, CEO, The Maxol Group with Gary Wilson, Fundraising Manager, Guide Dogs NI and Mark Quinn, Marcomms Manager, Guide Dogs NI.

Guide Dogs NI also provides buddy dogs to children living with visual impairment to help boost their confidence, improve relationships, and build a greater sense of trust. As part of its Children, Young People and Families services the charity also has a Vision Rehabilitation service providing care and independent living skills to those who are blind or partially sighted.

Maxol staff will have the privilege of naming two of the puppies, and the third will be named by the Maxol team at Maxol Dooradoyle in Limerick, who raised the highest amount of funds during the PAWsome campaign.

All three puppies will now undergo initial training with volunteer Puppy Raisers before going on to the charities’ training centres, where a team of expert Mobility Specialists will equip the new owners and their future guide or assistance dog with everyday skills, from crossing roads to using public transport and dog care and well being.

The 2024 PAWsome Fresheners campaign was the first step towards Maxol’s goal of training six guide or assistance dogs over two years.

Brian Donaldson, CEO of Maxol highlighted the life-changing impact of a highly-trained and intuitive guide or assistance dog saying: “We’re incredibly proud to support these amazing charities that do such wonderful work at both a national and community level.

"Supporting this special journey from puppy to guide or assistance dog is a wonderful initiative to be part of and raising £130,000 with the support of our customers and retailers has exceeded our expectations.”

Brian Donaldson pointed out that guide and assistance dogs not only help to bolster confidence but that the safety and social benefits they bring to their owners are invaluable too.

“I’ve seen firsthand the incredible and vital support these dogs provide and I’m grateful to all our valued customers, colleagues, our retailers and their staff who have supported this brilliant cause. We look forward to the next phase of our fundraising efforts and fulfilling our promise to sponsor three more puppies in 2025.”

Maria Rogan, Head of Guide Dogs Services for Guide Dogs UK, said: “We want to thank Maxol and everyone who has purchased a PAWsome air freshener, or donated in-store for helping to reach this amazing total.

"The money raised will fund a guide dog and create a life-changing partnership for someone living with a vision impairment in Northern Ireland. Our expert staff and amazing volunteers help people with sight loss live the life they choose.

“We are almost entirely reliant on donations and the generosity of the public – so a massive thank you to Maxol for raising awareness of the incredible work our people and dogs do!”

In addition to the PAWsome campaign, a further £20,000 was raised from in-store collection boxes across the island of Ireland, through the generosity of Maxol customers.