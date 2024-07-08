AbbeyAutoline named Personal Lines Broker of the Year at British Insurance Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

AbbeyAutoline, Northern Ireland's largest insurance broker, is celebrating a prestigious UK-wide accolade after being named Personal Lines Broker of the Year at the British Insurance Awards 2024.

The British Insurance Awards 2024, celebrating its 30th anniversary, is hosted by Insurance Post. The awards are contested by hundreds of underwriters, brokers, and intermediaries to recognise and celebrate the pinnacle of innovation and excellence across the UK’s insurance industry.

AbbeyAutoline was the only Northern Ireland-based broker to be shortlisted in two or more categories - Personal Lines Broker of the Year and Insurance Broker of the Year – recognising the company’s expertise across multiple lines of business.

Both award categories were open to all UK-based insurance brokers who could demonstrate how they respond to the demands of their clients while offering top-quality service. Brokers also needed to demonstrate their ability to deliver value-added services and evidence of product or service innovation in the context of profitable growth.

AbbeyAutoline - Personal Lines Broker of the Year

This latest accolade follows AbbeyAutoline's success in 2023 when the company was named Commercial Lines Broker of the Year at last year’s British Insurance Awards.

Julie Gibbons, Managing Director of AbbeyAutoline says: "We’re absolutely delighted and honoured to be named Personal Lines Broker of the Year at the British Insurance Awards 2024 and to have been shortlisted in the Insurance Broker of the Year category.

"This high-profile national recognition is particularly meaningful following our success as Commercial Lines Broker of the Year in 2023. These consecutive awards recognise our commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer-centric service in the insurance industry. It highlights our dedication to providing high quality products and services tailored to the needs of our clients across both Personal and Commercial Lines.

"I would like to thank our incredible team as their dedication, expertise, and hard work have been instrumental in achieving these accolades. Our success is a direct result of their continued commitment to excellence and exceptional service, and it further strengthens our position as the leading insurance broker in Northern Ireland.”