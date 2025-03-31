Acclaimed rock & blues artist Paul Sherry to play free show at HMV Belfast

By Rhiona McPhelim
Contributor
Published 31st Mar 2025, 12:40 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 14:39 BST
An award-winning guitar player since the age of sixteen, Paul Sherry is an esteemed presence in the Irish rock 'n' roll scene.

Offering a unique combination of rich guitar technicality, rugged vocal delivery and thoughtful songwriting, Sherry brings years of industry experience and passion to his craft.

Lead guitarist of the award-winning Gráinne Duffy band, Sherry is an artist, songwriter and session musician with deep artistic and spiritual values. His newest single, "FADES" brings to the forefront his values of creativity, passion, storytelling and positivity that permeates throughout his discography.

His 2021 album, "Let It Flow" earned RTÉ Lyric FM Album of the Week recognition.

Sherry will perform at 3pm in Belfast’s HMV store on April 6, with free entry.

