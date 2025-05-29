Actor James Martin Calls on Local Communities to ‘Connect’ for Good Relations Week 2025

Oscar, BAFTA and IFTA Star, James Martin is calling on individuals, organisations, and communities across the region to embrace the theme of ‘Connect’ and take part in Good Relations Week 2025 - helping to shape a more peaceful, inclusive, and sustainable future for everyone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coordinated by the Community Relations Council, Good Relations Week 2025 will run from Monday 13th to Sunday 19th October, with a dynamic programme of more than 200 cross-community and multicultural events taking place across all 11 local council areas.

This year’s theme, ‘Connect’, highlights how lasting progress and a better future for everyone depends on the strong and meaningful links between People, Planet and Prosperity – all connected by the shared goal of peace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the official ambassador for Good Relations Week 2025, Oscar winner James Martin, the first leading actor with Down’s syndrome to star in an Oscar, BAFTA and IFTA winning film, said: “I’m proud to support Good Relations Week 2025 and to champion this year’s important theme of ‘Connect’.

Gathered at Black Mointain Shared Space Pictured L-R is Jahswill Emmanuel, Denise Hayward, Volunteer Now, Jacqueline Irwin, Community Relations Council, Peter Day, Community Relations Council, Cllr Alison Bennington, NILGA, James Martin MBE, Chris Gardner, Director of Good Relations and T:BUC Division, Steph O’Rourke, Springboard Opportunities, Martin McDonald, Community Relations Council, Neil Lynas, TEO, Amy Gribbon, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council, Alison Mealey,TEO

“We all need connection, with each other, with our environment and with the communities we’re part of. It’s through those connections that we build understanding, friendship and a sense of belonging.

“When we work together, we can shape a future that’s kinder, more inclusive and full of opportunity for everyone, no matter who they are or where they come from.

“I’d love to see as many people and organisations as possible getting involved this year. Let’s connect, take part and make a real difference together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The week-long celebration will shine a spotlight on the work of individuals and organisations using connection and collaboration to break down barriers, strengthen community relations and address key societal challenges, including sectarianism, racism, inequality, mental health, poverty and education.

The programme of events will include workshops, exhibitions, storytelling, theatre, musical performances, discussions and cultural showcases, providing a platform for shared learning, civic pride, and collective impact.

Martin McDonald MBE, Chair of the Community Relations Council, said:“Good Relations Week has become a key date in the calendar for communities and organisations across the region.

“It provides a vital opportunity to celebrate diversity, promote inclusion, and confront the ongoing challenges that continue to shape our society, all with the shared goal of building a stronger and more united future for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year’s theme, ‘Connect’, aligns closely with the Northern Ireland Executive’s Programme for Government, which focuses on the three core missions of People, Planet and Prosperity. Our theme recognises that true community strength is built on the connections between them, all guided by the goal of peace.

“I strongly encourage everyone to take part in Good Relations Week 2025. Get involved, connect with others and contribute in whatever way you can. Every connection we make helps to break down barriers, build understanding and shape a future where peace is not just an ideal, but a shared and lived reality.”

Jacqueline Irwin, Chief Executive of the Community Relations Council, added: “Good Relations Week celebrates and showcases the dynamism, creativity, and commitment of local groups, organisations, and individuals working together to break down barriers, unite communities and create meaningful change.

“We are delighted to have James Martin as our Ambassador for Good Relation Week 2025. We hope everyone will embrace this year’s theme, ‘Connect’, and take part in our vibrant programme of events. It’s an opportunity to highlight the remarkable achievements of those building a shared future throughout the year, the everyday work happening quietly and consistently at grassroots level across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By shining a light on these efforts, we hope to inspire others to get involved, in building stronger partnerships in our cities, towns and rural areas, as we continue our journey towards a more inclusive, cohesive, safe and happy society for all.”

Good Relations Week is supported by The Executive Office and plays a key role in delivering the objectives of the Together: Building a United Community (T:BUC) Strategy.

The Community Relations Council is now inviting community groups, voluntary organisations, local councils, statutory bodies, schools, and businesses to register events that reflect this year’s theme and help build a more connected, inclusive, and cohesive society.