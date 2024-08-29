Advice NI calls for urgent discussion on Winter fuel payments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kevin Higgins, Head of Policy at Advice NI has called for urgent discussions about winter fuel payments.

“Certainly discussions around whether Winter Fuel Payments continue to take place - via the local devolved budget - should continue to happen, but crucially, these conversations need to take place within the wider context of social security, poverty and need in Northern Ireland currently," he said..

“Universal payments ensure 100 per cent of the take-up and ensure that people who are not in receipt of Pension Credit - but in many cases should be - along with those just above the Pension Credit limit, receive support. This prompts the idea as to whether there can be a ‘near Pension Credit’ criteria added that could mitigate the impact of removing universality and provide support to those pensioners on lower incomes. Figures for Northern Ireland suggest that an estimated 66,300, which equates to 72 per cent of those families entitled to Pension Credit received it, with an estimated 26,300, equal to 28 per cent, potentially entitled to Pension Credit but not receiving it. Clearly there needs to serious thought given to targeted work with the independent advice network aimed at improving the take-up of Pension Credit, otherwise not only will pensioners miss out on the benefit, but they will also miss out on the Winter Fuel Payment.

“Furthermore, whilst it is acknowledged that the commitment to the triple lock since 2011 - increased in line with the higher of inflation, wages or 2.5 per cent - has played a significant part in tackling pensioner poverty - a trend that is set to continue - on the other hand, in the same period we have seen welfare reform and austerity impact upon working age social security benefit recipients, with benefit freezes, cuts to in-work support, cuts to disability benefits and cuts to benefits for families with children.

Kevin Higgins, Head of Policy at Advice NI