Advice NI unlocked £107 million in support for Northern Ireland’s vulnerable households

In 2023/24, Advice NI and the independent advice network, a 66-member organisation, helped over 270,000 individuals access more than £107million in additional income, providing a crucial lifeline for those facing poverty and complex legal challenges.

As Northern Ireland’s largest advice charity, Advice NI plays a pivotal role in addressing the impacts of rising living costs, welfare changes and debt.

Often referred to as the ‘third emergency service’, the network’s support is critical as households struggle with economic uncertainty, mental health challenges, housing insecurity and immigration issues, including navigating the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) and eVisas.

"The world is experiencing profound transformations, and here in Northern Ireland, the pressures of financial instability are acutely felt’, said Bob Stronge, Advice NI CEO.

L-R Bob Stronge and Fiona Magee Advice NI, Liz Bayram Advice UK and Clare Carter Access to Justice Foundation and David Tarr DfC

“Access to justice is not just about legal advice; it’s about supporting people to secure their rights and vital services. Independent advice services have never been more critical. Our work helps individuals and families navigate these challenges take control of their lives, resolve disputes and access the help they need. We are proud to play a pivotal role in creating stability for those who need it most."

The majority of enquiries dealt with by the independent advice network are social security related, including support for Universal Credit recipients, both in and out of work; for disabled people and their carers, and help for people struggling with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.