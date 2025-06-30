AIB NI enhances community banking with new autism friendly services

AIB NI is introducing a range of new measures across all of its branches to ensure that neurodiverse customers, including autistic people, feel more comfortable, supported and understood when managing their banking needs.

Having launched on June 30, Autism Friendly Banking is the latest step in AIB NI’s commitment to championing inclusive banking and creating welcoming, inclusive and supportive spaces for all members of the community.

As a community-focused bank, AIB NI recognises that a busy branch environment can be overwhelming for some customers. Each AIB branch will offer a quiet space with lower noise levels and fewer distractions, giving customers the option to step away from busy surroundings if they wish.

To help customers feel more prepared and confident ahead of their visit, visual guides and sensory maps will also be made available online throughout July, providing clear, step-by-step information about what to expect in branch. Sensory kits, which include tools such as ear defenders, handheld sensory mats and stress balls, can be requested at any time to help reduce sensory overload during a visit.

To make the experience even more comfortable, customers will also have the option to pre-book appointments, helping to minimise waiting times and creating a calm, predictable environment tailored to individual needs.

This new initiative complements AIB NI’s existing ‘Safe Spaces’ commitment, which ensures that every branch provides a safe and supportive environment for anyone who may feel vulnerable or in need of assistance.

Lynn Leathem, Head of Branches at AIB NI said: “We are delighted to say that our branches have been enhanced to make them as user friendly as possible for our neurodiverse customers. By listening and learning, we’ve taken meaningful steps to make our branches more comfortable and supportive for everyone.

Autism Friendly Banking is an important part of our wider commitment to ensuring our branches are welcoming and safe spaces for every customer, colleague and community we serve. We want everyone to feel understood, respected and confident when they bank with AIB NI. Together, these measures demonstrate AIB NI’s dedication to putting community at the heart of its services and making banking more accessible for everyone.”