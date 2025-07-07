AIB (NI) launches new green and transition loan for businesses

AIB has launched a new green loan to help businesses transition to a low carbon economy. The Business Sustainability Loan is available to all eligible businesses, including all agri sectors seeking to green their operations.

The interest rate is lower than AIB’s standard business variable rate loan and is available at a variable interest rate of 8.25% for amounts between £2,000 and £100,000. The loan supports businesses investing in green and transition measures including renewable energy systems, forestry, green buildings (commercial and residential), zero emission vehicles, circular economy and waste management. All of these changes can help reduce costs for businesses. Recognising that time is valuable for businesses, the new product can be processed quickly and conveniently on the phone, with quick decisioning and e-signing.

In addition to the new Business Sustainability Loan, AIB also offers SMEs support through its Steps to Sustainability Programme which provides specific help and sustainability guidance. The Programme also includes a practical online course and sector specific guides which delve deeper into the actions that businesses in different sectors can take to green their business and ultimately save money.​

Brian Gillan, AIB’s Head of Retail NI said: “The AIB (NI) Business Sustainability Loan is a practical demonstration of AIB’s commitment to sustainability and our customers. SMEs are the backbone of the economy and we want to empower them on their transition journey to a more sustainable future.

AIB NI customer Killeavy Castle Estate is one such local business that has been investing in sustainability initiatives. All food is farmed on hotel land or locally sourced within a 20-mile radius. Pictured is Darragh Dooley, Executive Chef at Killeavy Castle.

“Driven by our Customer First strategy, we are committed to providing the best products so customers can focus on what matters most to them - investing in the future of their business and, in turn, their communities. Greening your business isn’t just good for the planet, it can help reduce costs, drive efficiencies and competitiveness, attract new customers and staff, and, vitally, protect businesses against future climate risks.”

For more on AIB’s new Business Sustainability Loan, see https://aibni.co.uk/business/our-products/finance/business-sustainability-loan