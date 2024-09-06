All Ireland success for Castle Rowing Club, Ballygally

The excitement of the weekend of the 25th August has died down but the memories of the All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships 2024 will last a lifetime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a summer dedicated to training on the water in the picturesque Ballygally bay and a highly successful regatta season on the Antrim coast, from Whitehead to Cushendun - 40 crews from Castle Rowing Club descended on the town of Dingle, County Kerry. There, they found competition against another 510 crews from towns and villages the length and breadth of Ireland. The three day event was comprised of a total of 71 races, with over 2000 rowers taking part.

Castle Rowing Club participated in 30 of the 42 races held in the One Design category, ranging from Under 12 Beginners to Legends (the Castle crew had a combined age of 240).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weekend proved successful for Castle Rowing Club as they brought home two All-Ireland titles in the Men’s 800m Sprint & Novice Men categories, two sets of Silver medals from Junior Ladies & Mixed Legends crews and four Bronze medals in U21 Ladies, U21 Men, U18 Boys & Intermediate Men. Several crews were placed fourth in their respective categories, including U21 Men, 800m Mixed, Mixed Masters, Masters Ladies, Novice Ladies & Senior Men.

Novice Men: Marcus Brown, Stephen Whelan, John Magill (cox), Conor Acheston, Ian Blair

Conditions in Dingle were tough, with high winds and rain every day. Each crew took this in their stride, and powered through - especially the crew in the Under-12s category who have earned the nickname ‘Wee Warriors’ amongst club-members as they were undeterred by the torrential rain during their race.