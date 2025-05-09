All-Ireland Sustainability Summit & Expo 2025 Launches - New venue, New Sustainability Clinic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The fourth All-Ireland Sustainability Summit & Expo is returning to Belfast on Wednesday, June 18th, at a new venue, the ICC Belfast. In a fitting return to the city centre, Belfast was recently named as the most sustainable visitor destination in the UK and Ireland in 2024 by the Global Destination Sustainability Index (GDS-Index), featuring within the Top 10 globally.

This year’s city centre event promises to be the most ambitious yet with the introduction of complimentary sustainability clinic and an expanded adjoining sustainability expo.

Organised by Danielle McCormick, Director at Triterra, the All-Ireland Sustainability Summit first took place back in 2022, with approximately 150 attendees. Designed to be an event that would help businesses to navigate the rapidly evolving sustainability and ESG landscape, the Summit has grown year-on-year, with businesspeople, industry leaders and sustainability professionals travelling from across Ireland to attend the one-day event.

Developed as a broader platform for dialogue, learning, and action in sustainability, the June event is encouraging those who are at the start of their sustainability journey to attend.

Picture at the official launch of the All-Ireland Sustainability Summit & Expo are: Marie Cowan, Director, Geological Survey Northern Ireland, Dr Michael Shaw, on behalf of Matrix NI, Judy McElroy, Sustainability & Environment Manager, NIE Networks, Rob McConnell, Chief Executive, ICC Belfast, Danielle McCormick, Founder, All-Ireland Sustainability Summit, Peter Smiley, Sustainability Manager, Danske Bank, Jac Callan, Senior Sustainability & Impact Manager, Visit Belfast and Lily Hulatt, Marketing & Communications Manager, All-Ireland Sustainability Summit.

For many businesses and sectors, sustainability can be complex, with organisations not knowing where to start. This is why, for the first time, the Summit will host free sustainability clinic with experts who can advise visitors on next steps.

“Sustainability is no longer a choice. I hear from many businesses that they know they need to focus on sustainability, they want to play a role and be part of the solution, but more often than not, the biggest question is ‘where to start?’,” explains Danielle McCormick, Founder of the All-Ireland Sustainability Summit.

Danielle continues: “This is exactly why we are introducing our first-ever Sustainability Clinic. It’s imperative that we support businesses and organisations, big and small, to take the first steps in reducing their carbon footprint. We want to equip visitors, simplify the process and offer free, practical advice from a wide range of sectoral experts.

“Whether you're just starting or scaling your sustainability agenda, this is an invaluable opportunity to get guidance and support.”

Pictured at the official launch of the All-Ireland Sustainability Summit & Expo are: Rob McConnell, CEO, ICC Belfast and Danielle McCormick, Founder of the All-Ireland Sustainability Summit & Expo

Held at the ICC Belfast, this year's Summit themes include Achieving Net-Zero, Sustainable Tourism, AI in Sustainability, Decarbonising the Built Environment, and Sustainable Finance, all covered in a content-rich agenda that features thought-provoking discussions and interactive sessions.

With an expanded exhibitor area and a high-impact agenda, this is your chance to gain critical insights, connect with like-minded peers, and discover actionable strategies to drive real change in your organisation.

Matrix NI, the Northern Ireland Science Industry Panel – will be discussing the findings of its "The Decarbonisation of the built environment’ report, commissioned by Matrix on behalf of the Department for the Economy. Other Gold level partners include: Geological Survey NI, NIE Networks and Danske Bank. The venue partner is ICC Belfast, with U105 at the event’s radio partner.

Taking place on 18th June 25, 9.30 – 4.30pm at the ICC Belfast, tickets for the All-Ireland Sustainability Summit & Expo are now on sale.

For sponsorship opportunities and exhibitor space, please contact Danielle McCormick, All-Ireland Sustainability Summit | [email protected]