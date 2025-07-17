Alliance welcome next phase of Black Path upgrades

Alliance representatives have welcomed the news that the next phase of surfacing upgrades on the Black Path cycle network in Craigavon are due to commence shortly.

The Department for Infrastructure has confirmed that the next section of path to be upgraded will be between Drumgor Centre and the Clonmeen-Legahory footbridge, known locally as the 'Curlywurly' bridge. Works are scheduled to start on Monday the 21st of July and, subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday the 7th of September."

Local Alliance councillor for Craigavon Robbie Alexander has said, "It is brilliant to see that the next phase of works for the Black Path cycle network will soon be starting. Completion of the first phase leading to South Lake Leisure Centre was well received by many in the local community who use the Black Paths daily."

His colleague Eóin Tennyson MLA added, "The Black Path cycle network is a huge asset to Craigavon, therefore it is fantastic that it is receiving long overdue investment. Alliance representatives will continue to lobby for additional improvements to other sections of the network over the coming years."