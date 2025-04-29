Alliance welcome start of construction for new Moylinn Footbridge
This follows the announcement from the Infrastructure Minister that works on the replacement Moylinn East bridge in Craigavon will commence on Tuesday 6 May 2025 and, subject to favourable weather conditions, all work is expected to be completed by early September.
The replacement bridge is to be constructed on the footprint of the old structure and will tie into existing approach footpath levels.
Cllr Alexander said, “News that constriction works will shortly be starting on the new footbridge at Moylinn will be welcomed by the local community.
“The previous footbridge was a well-used and important connection for residents in the area to access Craigavon Lakes and its loss over the last two years has had a negative impact on active travel opportunities, therefore it will be brilliant when the new bridge is fully open for use in the Autumn.
“Alliance will continue to engage with the Department over the next few months to minimise any potential inconvenience whilst works are ongoing, as well as advocate for further improvement works to be completed on the wider Black Path cycle network in Craigavon.”