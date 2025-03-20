Allstate NI announces partnership with Depaul to help end homelessness
Depaul is a leading cross-border organisation which has been operating in Northern Ireland for 20 years, with services in Belfast, Dungannon, and Derry-Londonderry. The charity believes that homelessness has no place in society and works across five main areas of service provision including prevention, family support and accommodation.
To make a meaningful impact, Allstate and Depaul are developing a comprehensive roadmap of support opportunities throughout the year, including fundraising initiatives, volunteering activities, and donation drives.
The partnership is already off to a strong start, with successful launch-day fundraisers raising almost £1,000. Permanent donation bins have also been installed at Allstate NI’s offices, allowing employees to contribute essential items for those in need.
Looking ahead, Allstate employees will have the opportunity to participate in NI-wide volunteering events, including a Weighted Walk in May and a Big Sleep Out planned for November.
Stephen McKeown, Vice President and Managing Director of Allstate Northern Ireland, said: “Each year Allstate employees choose important causes they wish to support in society and go above and beyond to raise vital funds to help make a difference.
“This year Allstate NI will amplify Depaul’s message that homelessness has no place in our community and will support its work preventing vulnerable people from having nowhere to turn. I look forward to seeing the impact that we can make together in the coming year."
David Carroll, CEO, Depaul said: “We’re very grateful for this new partnership with Allstate. Partnerships like this are the key to Depaul achieving our mission of ending homelessness and changing the lives of those affected by it. We are looking forward to working with Allstate to bring more hope to this vulnerable group and supporting them to rebuild their lives and progress to a positive future.”