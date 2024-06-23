Andrew Dougal: an honourable man who ‘put NI Chest, Heart and Stroke on the map’
Requiem Mass was held at the Good Shepherd Church on Saturday for the Ormeau Road man who passed away a week ago. Known to friends and family as Andy, he died surrounded by his family at the Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast.
A pupil of St Malachy’s College and later a student at Queen’s University in Belfast, he then became a teacher and originally taught in St Augustine’s boys school on the Ravenhill Road, before moving to St Louise’s on the Falls Road. At the time, it was one of the largest girls schools in Europe.
Having become involved in the administration of the school, Andy made a career change to the running of Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke.
Father John Forsythe, a friend of Mr Dougal since their school days at St Malachy’s led the requiem mass. He joked that he had no idea how the Andy Dougal he knew impressed the selection panel for a health organisation – given that he “had been more than fond of good food and fine wines and held regular court in sessions at the Errigle” pub on the Ormeau Road.
He said Andy Dougal never missed a media opportunity to comment, advocate and seek relief for those suffering.
For the past eight years, he held the Chairmanship of Northern Ireland’s Public Health Authority – and the health minister, on hearing of Andy’s passing, commended his years of faithful service and offered sympathy to wife Fiona and their son Jack.
Father Forsythe told mourners “It is no wonder that his family are very proud of his achievements and his diligent duty to public service”.
Beyond his considerable professional achievements, Mr Dougal’s honourable character was praised.
“Andy was an honourable man and a good friend. If he disagreed with you he would tell you so and he would do that without any animosity or ill-feeling. He listened to and respected the views of others even if he did not agree with them. With Andy difference never meant dissent. Life is too short to fall out about it or hold grudges or useless resentment”, Father Forsythe said.
He added that faith was a very important part of Andy’s life. “His faith was part of his DNA he was a faithful parishioner and great friend of Monsignor Bob Murphy with whom he had frequent and serious discussions. He was a Lector Reader proclaiming the sacred scriptures each Sunday but diligently preparing those with great care. A man of familiar habits he still had a familiar place to sit.
“I was privileged when he invited me as friend to officiate at his wedding to Fiona and subsequently to have the honour of christening their son Jack”.
Andy Dougal is survived by his wife Fiona, son Jack and his beloved sisters and brothers Mary Rose, Margaret, John, Gerard and Michael and his many other relatives and friends.
