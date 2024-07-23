A&O Shearman Award recognises best talent at Ulster University

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Ulster University Post Graduate student from Roscommon has been awarded the prestigious A&O Shearman award, for the best overall performance in the field of librarianship and information management.

Clare Doyle, a library assistant at Roscommon County Library Service, is the 2024 recipient of the award, recognising excellence in the two-year Library and Information Management Postgraduate Diploma at Ulster University.

The Diploma, now in its 17th year, aims to enhance the knowledge and skills of information professionals. It is supported by global law firm A&O Shearman through an annual award for best overall performance and accredited by professional body CILIP: the library and information association.

The course is hugely popular locally and internationally and is delivered completely online, providing students with greater flexibility in their studies and a positive work/life balance.

Clare Doyle won the award for excellence in the field of librarianship and information management

Sarah Fahy, global head of research & library at A&O Shearman, commented on this year’s award: “Congratulations to Clare, who is a very worthy winner. She demonstrated exceptional talent, produced consistently excellent work, and gained distinction across all her work. It’s not always easy to juggle work and study but I applaud her achievements and I wish her every success in her future career.

“We have partnered with Ulster University for twelve years because we are committed to supporting rising talent. We have a strong library and information team in Belfast, who provide a vital service for our offices across the globe, a number of whom have completed this course. We recognise the role that skilled library and information managers bring to an organisation and the value of professional development to build long term careers.”

The online delivery programme develops strong library, research and information skills techniques that are all designed to increase career prospects in this specialist sector.

Professor David Barr, head of the school of education at Ulster University said: “The Postgraduate Diploma in Library and Information Management at Ulster University continues to go from strength to strength. It is the only course of its kind in Ireland as it offers professionally accredited study to individuals working within the library and information sector regardless of their geographic location through an innovative e-learning environment.

“Thanks to our well-established relationships with professional bodies and the wider industry in this field, our graduates are equipped with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to succeed and meet the needs of this important sector.

“On behalf of the School of Education at Ulster University, I would like to offer my congratulations to this year’s recipient, Clare Doyle. We are delighted that our students benefit from this on-going partnership with A&O Shearman, both in terms of their professional development as well as the achievement of personal success that this award imbues. The A&O Shearman award is recognised as a very prestigious accolade by the University.”

Clare Doyle, this year’s recipient added: “I am delighted to receive the A&O Sherman award and I would like to thank the firm for continuing to recognise the importance of library and information management.

“It has played a crucial role in my professional development equipping me with advanced knowledge, increasing both my competence and confidence in my professional abilities. The online nature of the course allowed for flexibility and self-paced learning so that I could study while working full-time. Alongside valuable professional and personal skills I benefited from access to lecturers, guest speakers and fellow students who shared their time and expertise freely.

“I’d like to dedicate this award to my grandmother, Kathleen Lowery who died in December 2023 aged 107. Granny worked hard throughout her life, and as an employee of the court service, understood the value and importance of information, most especially in terms of access, education, and transparency.”