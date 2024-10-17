Apprenticeship programme to strengthen future of housing professionals in NI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Northern Ireland Level Three Apprenticeship in Housing Practice is an innovative educational programme designed to empower the next generation of housing professionals in Northern Ireland.

Initiated through the Housing Sectoral Partnership in 2019, the programme is a collaborative effort involving Choice Housing and other leading housing organisations, the Chartered Institute of Housing, and North West Regional College.

The apprenticeship programme – which began in September 2023 – is in response to the identified skills gaps in the housing sector and will ensure that new entrants are equipped with the necessary knowledge and competencies to thrive in their careers.

The revised framework incorporates professional standards set by the Chartered Institute of Housing, ensuring a high-quality educational experience for participants.

Pictured (back) is Julie Steele (Chartered Institute of Housing Northern Ireland) and Choice Housing’s Edel McLaughlin with student participants Jake Agnew and Clodagh Magee.

Edel McLaughlin, Learning and Development Officer at Choice Housing, said: “We are excited to be part of this vital initiative that not only addresses the current challenges in the housing sector but also promotes housing as a first-choice career. With a diverse curriculum tailored to the needs of various housing organisations, this programme will support apprentices in providing front-line services that meet the needs of our communities.”

The two-year programme allows apprentices to complete two qualifications: the OCN NI Level Three Certificate in Housing Practice (Northern Ireland) and the CIH Level Three Certificate in Housing Practice. A total of 18 apprentices from participating housing associations – including Choice, Woven, Ark, Clanmil, Apex, Radius, and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) – will benefit from this comprehensive training initiative.

Julie Steele, Engagement and External Affairs Manager at the Chartered Institute of Housing Northern Ireland, added: “We’re proud to be partners in this apprenticeship programme, supporting and developing the next generation of housing professionals to create a future in which everyone has a place to call home.”

Supported by the Department for the Economy (DfE) and funded through apprenticeship schemes, the programme represents a significant step towards building a skilled workforce capable of meeting the evolving demands of the housing sector in Northern Ireland.

Giving his views on the opportunity, participating student Jake Agnew said: “As a participant in the Level Three Apprenticeship in Housing Practice, I’m gaining invaluable knowledge and skills that are essential for a career in housing.