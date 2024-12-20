Arts Care’s Christmas show brings joy and creativity to Knockbracken Healthcare Park

Arts in health charity Arts Care recently hosted its much-anticipated Christmas show at Knockbracken Healthcare Park, welcoming over 100 attendees, including service users and staff from day centres across the Belfast Trust.

The event marked a joyful return of the annual celebration after a four-year hiatus, with the pandemic putting the tradition on pause since 2019.

The show was a vibrant celebration of creativity and connection, featuring performances by Arts Care’s talented artists and participants. Even Arts Care CEO Barry Macaulay took to the stage with his lively appearance as Elvis, adding a touch of festive fun to the occasion.

Musician Brendan Popplestone delivered an emotional performance, playing both in a band and accompanying a service user while dancer Carmel Garvey captivated the audience with four stunning performances alongside service users from ETC and the Junction Club, showcasing the transformative power of collaboration through the arts.

Arts Care's Christmas Party

Arts Care artist Helen Shields was also on hand throughout the day having accompanied a number of her service users to the event.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, Belfast Trust staff formed an ensemble, performing some beautiful music on violins and cello.

This year’s Christmas show was a testament to Arts Care’s mission of empowering well-being through the arts in Northern Ireland. By creating inclusive and creative experiences, Arts Care continues to bring joy and connection to healthcare and community settings.