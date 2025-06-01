ArtsEkta launches new creative community hub in the heart of Belfast

Northern Ireland’s leading cultural diversity arts charity ArtsEkta celebrated the launch of its impressive new home Olive Tree House last week (Thursday, May 29) with the official opening performed by the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

ArtsEkta has re-designed Olive Tree House to bring together creatives, community groups and cultural organisations passionate about promoting cultural diversity across the city.

Located on Fountain Street, this new creative hub was made possible through Belfast City’s Council‘s ‘Vacant to Vibrant’ scheme is expected to draw up to 50,000 visitors in its first year and underpins ArtsEkta’s vision to create a space dedicated to fostering collaboration, creativity and cultural engagement.

The revamped and revitalised 40,000 sq ft building now hosts a live event space, dance and wellbeing studios, artists workshops, co-working desks, meeting rooms, exhibition gallery, catering service with global cookery academy and so much more.

The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray said: “It’s wonderful to see ArtsEkta’s creative, diverse and welcoming spirit being given such a prominent and extensive city centre home. And it’s even better that Belfast City Council has helped to make this move a reality through our Vacant to Vibrant city centre funding, which set out to breathe new life into unused spaces.

“From the moment you see the beautiful artwork on the walls of Olive Tree House, you can just tell that exciting things are bound to happen inside its doors. I wish Dr Nisha Tandon, the ArtsEkta team and all the organisations and creatives who will be working from this building great success and happiness in their new home. For a city centre to truly thrive, it must provide opportunities and dedicated spaces for creative expression and community connection. We’re very proud to have partnered with ArtsEkta to bring this vision to life.”

ArtsEkta has embraced the building’s original name Olive Tree House - previously the headquarters of HMRC and more recently a call centre – as the olive tree is a powerful symbol of peace, hope and reconciliation across many cultures and religions, inspiring collective efforts towards harmony.

Dr Nisha Tandon, CEO of ArtsEkta said: “This venture has been a long time in the making, and we are so excited to finally open our doors and share this incredible space with Belfast.

"ArtsEkta has been working for nearly two decades to celebrate cultural diversity and bring communities together through arts and heritage. Now, with Olive Tree House, we finally have a home that reflects that vision - an investment in Belfast’s cultural future that ensures everyone, regardless of their background, has a space to be seen, heard, and celebrated.

“A place right in the heart of Belfast where community, culture, and creativity come to life—not just as nice words on a wall, but as something you can feel the moment you walk through our doors.

“Whether you're an artist looking for a rehearsal space, a community group planning a gathering, or someone just curious about getting involved—we’ve got a place for you. In particular, we welcome marginalised voices, emerging creatives and grassroots initiatives who may face barriers to growth and development.

“Olive Tree House is more than bricks and mortar, every booking here helps support the work we do in the community - whether that’s outreach programmes, artist development, or large-scale cultural events like the Mela. So by choosing us, you’re helping build a more inclusive and connected Belfast.

“Today we are also launching our exciting in house catering menu developed by community chefs from ethnic minority communities to provide bold global flavours for every occasion. To complement this the new venue will host a series of cookery courses and food events linked the Silk Road Supper Club.

“The dance studio is now home to our South Asian Dance Academy, we’ve created a calming wellbeing space for some much-needed stillness and a gallery where we’ll be celebrating artists from all walks of life. We can't wait to see the incredible ideas, events, and connections that will grow within our walls.”

Organisations and artists which have joined ArtsEkta in Olive Tree House so far include: Anaka Women’s Collective; Counselling All Nations Services; Farhad O’Neill; Karolina Krzynowek; The Kitsch Sisters; Séamas O’Labhradha; Sheila Chakravarti; Voicing the Void; Goneplace; Toasted Circle; Wee Pod and Easy Easy.

Funding for Olive Tree House was provided by Belfast City Council through its Vacant to Vibrant scheme. ArtsEkta is also grateful to its principal funders The Executive Office, Arts Council of NI, Belfast City Council and the Paul Hamlyn Foundation who support their year round work.