Asda colleagues wear ‘Happy to Chat’ badges to help tackle loneliness this Christmas

To help offer up more conversations, Asda colleagues and delivery drivers have the option to add a new element to their uniform: a ‘Happy to Chat’ festive badge to let customers know they’re happy to have a quick chat with them whilst doing their instore shop or if they receive a home delivery.

It’s called the most wonderful time of the year – but millions of over 60s are facing a completely Silent Night – and Day – this Christmas season, with one in 10 not sure they will speak to anyone across the festive period.

One in 10 over 60s said they’d gone to a supermarket simply to speak to another person. Worryingly, 42 per cent said their mental health suffered as a result of their lack of interaction with others.

Produce Colleague, Natalie, Asda Kilkeel

Customer Service Colleague, Esther Robinson is a familiar face to customers of Asda Kilkeel, where she has worked in the store for two years.

Esther said: “I’m delighted to be supporting the Happy to Chat initiative and have been wearing my Happy to Chat badge. Customers will always come to my till for a good natter, and I’ll talk away about anything and everything - we have a lot of regulars who I know by name so it’s always nice to check in and see what they’ve been up to.

"Some of our older customers would live on their own so our team always do our best to help out in any way we can – whether that’s a friendly chat at the till or helping them out to the car with their groceries, everyone is happy to help and there’s a really great sense of community in the store.”

David Hills, Asda’s Chief Customer Officer said: “Christmas can be a challenging time for everyone, especially those experiencing loneliness. Asda colleagues always make the effort to have a quick chat and raise a smile, and we’re proud to have some of the friendliest home shopping drivers who go over and above for our customers.

Asda Kilkeel Comunity Champion, Lisa and Asda Kilkeel General Manager, Colette

"The Happy to Chat badges are a symbol of the great work they all do – delivering a little kindness along with their groceries to someone who may be lonely or isolated. This year, we want to make sure that whether it’s in our stores, at the doorstep, or out in the community, we try to bring people together this festive season and encourage people across the nation to check in with senior citizens in their communities.”

In addition, Asda’s network of Community Champions will be working with local school children to create Christmas cards for local care homes and those isolated in their communities. Special post boxes will be available in larger stores for customers wishing to get involved.