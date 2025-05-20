Asda Dundonald presents £1,000 Asda Foundation Grant to charity TAGIT in celebration of Asda’s 60th Birthday
Tullycarnet Action Group Initiative Trust (TAGIT) works to support children, teenagers and the elderly through the provision of free lunches, community events and tackling anti-social behaviour, regularly teaming up with other local organisations to reach people in need.
The grant is part of over £60,000 of funding that will be awarded to grassroots groups and charities across the UK from the Asda Foundation in celebration of Asda’s 60th Birthday.
Volunteer-led TAGIT will work along with one of its partner groups - the Tullycarnet Neighbourhood Collective Older People’s Programme – to use the funding, providing a social supermarket and healthy eating initiatives for elderly members of the community.
Asda Dundonald Community Champion Sharon Wilson, said: “TAGIT is an amazing community group, supporting everyone – from pensioners right down to young children and those with additional needs. Their work spans everything from seasonal events at Easter, Halloween, and Christmas, to football camps, over 50s groups, and men’s mental health groups.
“They’re also making a real difference through regeneration of social housing and a community-led social supermarket. At the heart of it all is Caroline Birch - the driving force behind TAGIT. Caroline is everyone’s go-to person in the local community, always bringing positivity and a fantastic can-do attitude.
“I’m so pleased to see them successfully win this grant and to see first-hand the difference it will make to the local community.”
Caroline Birch, Operations Manager, Charter for Northern Ireland and TAGIT said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Asda Foundation for this funding. It’s mainly going towards the social supermarket and healthy eating initiatives, including cooking demonstrations with our older community groups.
“We work closely with the Tullycarnet Neighbourhood Collective Older People’s Programme and the members are just ecstatic to receive this extra support.
“A heartfelt thank you to Sharon from Asda for nominating us, we’re genuinely touched. And a huge thank you to everyone at the Asda Foundation for making this possible.”
