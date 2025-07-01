Asda Northern Ireland colleagues to support neighbourhood clean ups to help communities take pride in their areas

Asda teams across Northern Ireland will lend a helping hand in their local communities this July with a month-long series of litter picks.

Through its network of stores and Community Champions, the volunteer-led initiative will see more than 350 Asda stores across the UK come together with local grassroots groups to clean up their communities, helping people to come together and take pride in where they live.

Asda Dundonald and Community Champion Sharon Wilson plan to team up with local volunteers this month to organise a community clean up and litter pick in their area.

Sharon said: “We’re really proud to take an active role in our community and make the most of the place we live. This is a great opportunity for us to give something back, and it’s amazing what a positive difference a few hours, some teamwork and a few bin bags can make.

Asda Dundonal Community Champion Sharon Wilson with other volunteers on earlier Litter Pick

“We’ve done fantastic litter picks in the past - our last one involved dozens of volunteers. Everyone gets stuck in and has a bit of fun while we’re at it. We’re very passionate about keeping our community spaces clean and welcoming.

"My colleagues and I are looking forward to joining forces with other local volunteers and we know that when community spirit is involved, you can achieve a lot in a short space of time!”