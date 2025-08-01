Strabane Community Project were in for a big surprise this week when Asda Community Champion Emma Kelly from the Strabane store presented them a lucky Golden Ticket for £1,500 worth of free fuel as part of Asda's 60th birthday celebrations.

A total of 20 deserving community groups across the UK have been chosen to receive a Golden Ticket to help them with the burden of expensive transportation costs.

Strabane Community Project, headed up by Manager Ursula Doherty, delivers a range of resources for people in the area from a food bank and luncheon club to a community garden and wraparound services like upskilling for employment and support with money management.

The fuel costs covered by Asda’s golden ticket will help with the project’s regular outgoings, which include running a minibus used to bring people on excursions and to and from the luncheon club, as well as three cars used to deliver food parcels to those in surrounding rural areas and others who can’t travel to the project’s hub in Strabane town centre.

Asda Strabane surprises Strabane Community Project with a lucky Golden Ticket for £1,500 worth of free fuel. Pictured are Ursula Doherty (left) and Emma Kelly (right)

The Golden Ticket event is part of a number of different celebrations taking place this year to mark six decades of Asda.

During the month, 40 Golden Tickets will be secretly hidden amongst Asda branded products in the main aisles of the retailer’s larger stores, each one offering the lucky winner a fuel card containing 12-months’ worth of free fuel* from Asda petrol stations (excluding Express sites), up to the value of £1,500.

Emma Kelly, Asda Strabane Community Champion, said:

“I'm over the moon that Strabane Community Project have been chosen to receive a lucky Golden Ticket to help with their transport costs. I just know how much this is going to help them to continue their support to our local community. The work they do is fantastic and it was such a privilege to be able to give Ursula and the team such a wonderful surprise as part of Asda's 60th birthday celebrations."

Ursula Doherty, Manager at Strabane Community Group, said:

“It was an amazing surprise, and we’re absolutely delighted. We use so many vehicles in our line of work, bringing older people to our luncheon club and delivering food parcels throughout the area, it will make massive difference.

“We’re absolutely blown away once again by the support we receive from Asda. A huge thank you from us to Emma and all the team – and of course, to Asda’s fantastic customers.”