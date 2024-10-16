Assetz Capital supports Northern Ireland through additional funding line

Assetz Capital is pleased to announce a new funding line exclusively for Northern Ireland to focus on heavy refurbishment projects in city centres and key regional towns.

This is following hot on the heels of the recent completion of Assetz Capital’s largest ever development finance loan for £9m, to fund an 84 room aparthotel in Belfast City centre

This cements the lender’s commitment to the region, having already lent over £160m in Northern Ireland.

Ciaran McGivern, Assetz Capital Relationship Director for Northern Ireland commented: “This new funding is an exciting opportunity for us to help developers work on city centre conversions. Office to residential conversion, alongside development exit loans and lighter refurbishments are all available to our network.”

Andrew Fraser and Ciaran McGivern

Andrew Fraser, Chief Commercial Officer at Assetz Capital said: “This new funding package expands our current product offering to the Northern Ireland developer market, complementing our established new build development facility.

“If you are you a broker with clients in Northern Ireland seeking funding for heavy refurbishment or city centre projects, then our new funding line is designed specifically for major refurbishment projects, office-to-residential conversions, and development exit loans.

“We now have the ability to support the full spectrum of residential development and refurbishment projects in the region. Having previously supported the landmark redevelopment of Wilton House in Belfast City Centre, we are keen to provide further support to the continuing regeneration of key regional locations. With competitively priced funding, we intend to support developers work through more of these kinds of projects.”

