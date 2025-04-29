Autistic duo’s video reaches thousands this World Autism Acceptance Month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young singing duo Isla McManus and Logan Doyle, who are both 11, released their own version of The Greatest Showman’s ‘A Million Dreams’ in support of World Autism Month. The autistic pair got together with families from Autism NI to record the popular musical song and released the single on social media, which has already got thousands of views.

Autism NI is encouraging everyone to show their support for our autistic community and stream the single on Amazon Music or Spotify or share their video on social media. Proceeds from the single will go directly to Autism NI and help support the work the Charity carries out.

Mum of Logan Doyle, Clodagh Doyle said: “Logan was so excited when he found out about the whole project, and he enjoyed every part of it. Watching two young kids like Logan and Isla push through the many barriers they have faced, and continue to face, brings this song to life has made them incredible inspirations to the autism community, showing everyone that anything is possible.”

Autism NI’s CEO, Kerry Boyd, would like the public to get behind the pair: “Isla and Logan are amazing ambassadors for the autistic community and have been involved in a number of projects over the years for Autism NI.

Logan Doyle (11) and Isla McManus (11) performing their version of 'A Million Dreams'

"The song they chose has a meaningful message and it is very relatable to our community. This month, the charity wanted to showcase the talents of autistic people, and this was the perfect way to do it. I would like to see the wider public support this video and share it on their social media so that others can see it.”

Autism NI is celebrating World Autism Acceptance Month this April with many activities and campaigns. With over 35,000 autistic people in Northern Ireland, the local charity is encouraging everyone to get involved and show their support for our vibrant autistic community.